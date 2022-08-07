ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
NEW BOSTON, TX
txktoday.com

Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The nearly 20-hour manhunt for 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar came to an end Sunday, Aug. 7 down a small county road in east Texas. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Aguilar had broken into a vacant home on Roy Road near Leary, Texas, and reportedly shot himself. KSLA News 12′s cameras captured a coroner’s van driving his body from the scene.
ktoy1047.com

Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison

26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Weekend manhunt ends after standoff with police

Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in an abandoned home on Roy Road. According to police, Aguilar shot two people in Hooks around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 55-year-old male victim died of his injuries while the 52-year-old female who suffered multiple gunshot wounds is in stable condition, according to authorities.
HOOKS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Three girls who drowned in Cass County pond to be laid to rest Saturday

Services for 5-year-old Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 8-year-old A’Miyah Hughes, and 9-year-old Zi-Ariel Robinson-Oliver will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Atlanta High School Auditorium. They will be interred at Gum Spring CME Cemetery in Douglassville. The girls’ bodies were recovered by dive teams from a pond on...
CASS COUNTY, TX
arkadelphian.com

Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
NASH, TX
txktoday.com

Vonda Hegmann

Vonda Myrle Hegmann of Texarkana, Texas, was born December 16, 1927, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of the late Leonard C. Hanna, Sr. and Laura Surface Hanna. Vonda went to her heavenly home Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, at the age of 94 surrounded by her family.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Officials searching for missing man out of McCurtain Co.

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Aug. 3 about Eric Michael Haley, 38, being missing. Haley is described as a white male who 5′ 8″ tall; he has blue eyes.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
txktoday.com

Brickney (Brick) LaShell Williams

Ms. Brickney L. Williams, 30, of Texarkana, Texas transitioned from this earthly life at Wadley. Regional Medical Center August 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born February 4,. 1992 in Dallas Texas to Mr. Rickie Williams and Mrs. Beverly James Ellis. She united with Holy Temple...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

87-year-old man kills himself after detectives attempt to serve felony warrant

TEXARKANA, Texas - An 87-year-old man killed himself after Texarkana detectives attempted to serve a search warrant in a felony investigation. Texarkana Police said detectives went to a house in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks late Thursday afternoon in an effort to serve the warrant. As they were trying to make contact with the man who lived in the house, he walked out the back door and shot himself.
TEXARKANA, TX

