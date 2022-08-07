Read full article on original website
KTAL
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
KSLA
Walk-On’s in Texarkana holds fundraiser for deputy shot in face while pulling over murder suspect
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - There was a big law enforcement presence Wednesday, Aug. 10 at a Texarkana restaurant. Officers gathered to show support for a comrade injured in the line of duty. “Hopefully we are going to do around $15,000 in sales today,” said the manager of the Walk-On’s Sports...
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect sought
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
Police Issue Felony Warrant For a Juvenile Male in Texarkana Shooting
Texarkana Police are looking for a juvenile allegedly in connection to a shooting that took place yesterday on Tuesday, August 9. According to a press release, Texarkana Arkansas Police were dispatched to a house in the 500 block of East Street due to a shooting. Here's What We Know. Officers...
cw39.com
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
txktoday.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Body of murder suspect who shot deputy found after Texas standoff
A manhunt is underway in East Texas for a murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous after shooting two people Saturday afternoon and a Bowie County deputy later Saturday night.
Bowie County Lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to “lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye” after being shot in the face during a traffic stop. Lieutenant Scott Lillis, according to a GoFundMe benefitting his family, pulled over what he thought […]
KSLA
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The nearly 20-hour manhunt for 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar came to an end Sunday, Aug. 7 down a small county road in east Texas. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Aguilar had broken into a vacant home on Roy Road near Leary, Texas, and reportedly shot himself. KSLA News 12′s cameras captured a coroner’s van driving his body from the scene.
ktoy1047.com
Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison
26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
ktoy1047.com
Weekend manhunt ends after standoff with police
Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in an abandoned home on Roy Road. According to police, Aguilar shot two people in Hooks around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 55-year-old male victim died of his injuries while the 52-year-old female who suffered multiple gunshot wounds is in stable condition, according to authorities.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fatal shooting suspect still at-large
HOOKS, Texas — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect involved in a fatal shooting Saturday is still on the run after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Horatio, Arkansas. According to Sheriff Jeff Neal via the Texarkana Gazette, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar is considered...
ktoy1047.com
Three girls who drowned in Cass County pond to be laid to rest Saturday
Services for 5-year-old Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 8-year-old A’Miyah Hughes, and 9-year-old Zi-Ariel Robinson-Oliver will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Atlanta High School Auditorium. They will be interred at Gum Spring CME Cemetery in Douglassville. The girls’ bodies were recovered by dive teams from a pond on...
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
txktoday.com
Vonda Hegmann
Vonda Myrle Hegmann of Texarkana, Texas, was born December 16, 1927, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of the late Leonard C. Hanna, Sr. and Laura Surface Hanna. Vonda went to her heavenly home Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, at the age of 94 surrounded by her family.
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
KSLA
Officials searching for missing man out of McCurtain Co.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Aug. 3 about Eric Michael Haley, 38, being missing. Haley is described as a white male who 5′ 8″ tall; he has blue eyes.
txktoday.com
Brickney (Brick) LaShell Williams
Ms. Brickney L. Williams, 30, of Texarkana, Texas transitioned from this earthly life at Wadley. Regional Medical Center August 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born February 4,. 1992 in Dallas Texas to Mr. Rickie Williams and Mrs. Beverly James Ellis. She united with Holy Temple...
KTBS
87-year-old man kills himself after detectives attempt to serve felony warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas - An 87-year-old man killed himself after Texarkana detectives attempted to serve a search warrant in a felony investigation. Texarkana Police said detectives went to a house in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks late Thursday afternoon in an effort to serve the warrant. As they were trying to make contact with the man who lived in the house, he walked out the back door and shot himself.
