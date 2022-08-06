MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same on the way for the second week of August... scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening hours. Overall coverage will vary from day to day, but most days will be near 50% through Friday - so no guaranteed wet weather this week, but solid chances of getting wet at least a time or two over the course of the week.

