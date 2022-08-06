Read full article on original website
First Alert: More showers, more storms this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Radar is busy this evening; a broken line of showers and thunderstorms is pushing slowly northward through the state as of this writing. This line has gaps between the storms, so depending on exactly where you live, you could have either heavy rain, thunder, lightning and gusty wind...or nothing at all.
Scattered thunderstorms continuing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same on the way for the second week of August... scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening hours. Overall coverage will vary from day to day, but most days will be near 50% through Friday - so no guaranteed wet weather this week, but solid chances of getting wet at least a time or two over the course of the week.
Storm shelter coming to the Beauregard area
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Three years ago, a tornado ripped through East Alabama, killing 23 people in Beauregard. While most from the Lee County community have recovered, officials are putting another safety measure in place in the event of any potential future tragedy. Officials have already ordered another storm shelter...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
Coaches preview: UWA football coach Brett Gilliland
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach. For the next five nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature...
MPS board to consider electric school buses in the future
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Electric school buses could be picking up Montgomery students in the near future. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Montgomery Public Schools officials explained the world is heading in an eco-friendly direction, and they want to get ahead of the curve by limiting kids exposure to diesel fumes.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
Woman charged with murder after body found on Lee Road 705 in Opelika
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest following the investigation into a man found dead on Lee Road 705 in Opelika. Lee County Investigators say 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy has been arrested and charged with murder. According to officials, on Monday morning, August...
Student achievement, safety top priority for Lowndes Co. Schools
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students and staff at Lowndes County Public Schools started the new school year Monday, August 8 eager to achieve new goals. “Number one is that children are reading on grade level course we want all children to be proficient in reading and math,” Superintendent Jason Burroughs said.
MPS begins new school year under new leadership
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big day for students, parents, and educators here in Montgomery. Tuesday marked the first day of school for Montgomery Public Schools. The school system is kicking off this new school year under new leadership. New Superintendent Melvin Brown is eager to get students back in the classroom to begin learning.
Mental health resources available for children this back-to-school season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pandemic, virtual learning and now inflation are all issues that can impact the family unit – including little ones. “Families have all set of new challenges that they have to deal with,” said Donna Leslie, executive director of Carastar Health. “School itself is stressful, kids going to school and having to deal with the challenges - it’s a whole new world for kids.”
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
