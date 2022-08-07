Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
247Sports
UMass lands a commitment from DePaul decommit Tafara Gapare
UMass has landed a big commitment from DePaul decommit Tafara Gapare. The 6-foot-10 forward is currently ranked No. 42 in the class of 2023 but will reclass to 2022 and play for head coach Frank Martin this upcoming season. “I chose UMass because the recruiting efforts has been good and...
Former UC Forward Joins Loyola Chicago Coaching Staff
The standout helped lead Cincinnati to 2017-18 AAC Regular Season and Tournament titles.
wlsam.com
‘The McCaskeys are still the worst family in sports.’ -Mark Giangreco, Chicago Sports Guru
Are Chicago sports owners paying any attention to their teams? Mark Giangreco and the Steve Cochran Show talk about the White Sox’s attitude this season and Roquan Smith’s trade request from the Bears.
fox32chicago.com
Hinsdale Little Leaguers bring home 3 state titles
One western suburb clearly knows a thing or two about baseball. Hinsdale Little Leaguers took three state titles, for 10-, 11- and 12-year old’s.
Andrean High School 2022 Football Schedule
Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here is the schedule for the Andrean 59ers this season. Chris Skinner is Andrean's head coach. He is in his seventh season at the school. He is 56-21 overall. Last season, the 59ers finished ...
beckersasc.com
Rush's Dr. John Fernandez performs ASC hand surgery on White Sox all-star
John Fernandez, MD, is performing hand surgery on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, an All-Star player, at Midwest Orthopedics at RUSH, Oak Brook (Ill.) Surgery Center, the MLB reported Aug. 9. Dr. Fernandez will perform the procedure on Aug. 11 to address a sagittal band tear in Mr. Anderson's...
8/8/88: Wrigley Field lights up 34 years ago Monday
CHICAGO — There is now a generation of fans who look up at the roof of the “Friendly Confines” and don’t think anything of what they see. The six banks of lights located on top of Wrigley Field are an accepted part of the ballpark as is playing night baseball at the venue. Some of […]
oakpark.com
Dominican University welcomes largest freshman class – ever
Dominican University will be welcoming its largest freshman class ever this fall, with more than 600 students. While the enrollment number will be finalized and revealed in a census report by September, university officials say 636 students have put down their college enrollment deposits to hold their spot. University officials...
Jet’s Pizza Opens 400th Location
The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL
napervillelocal.com
‘It was a long journey’: Settler’s Hill golf course back open after renovation
The renovation of the Settler’s Hill course in Batavia wasn’t easy — even for veteran Chicago area golf architect Greg Martin. His recent or current area projects include The Preserve at Oak Meadows (Addison), Park Ridge Country Club, Fox Bend (Oswego), Arrowhead (Wheaton), Phillips Park (Aurora), Springbrook and Naperbrook (Naperville) and Wilmette Golf Club. Only The Preserve project is comparable to Settler’s Hill in terms of magnitude.
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
The World’s Best Italian Beef is at 45 Different Illinois Restaurants
If you live in Illinois, you don't have to go too far to have the World's Best Italian Beef. I guess it makes sense we have the best on Earth. After all, Chicago is the home of the original. Here's the best part, you won't have to travel to The...
Eater
Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston
While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
fox32chicago.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago
CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
HipHopDX.com
Vic Mensa Launches First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois
Vic Mensa has unveiled his new cannabis brand 93 Boyz, which will be the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois. As Chicago’s first Black-owned, equity-focused cannabis company, the brand’s mission is to reinvest in the communities and individuals “that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption,” according to a press release.
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline
CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
Check Out a Joliet, Illinois Guy’s Wild Custom Green Camaro Ride
If I had car skills like this Joliet, Illinois guy, I'd be dangerous. Fortunately for my wife, I don't. But, you really should check out his wild custom green Camaro ride that he created. It's ridiculous in the best possible way. I saw this video share from Ridiculous Rides on...
Eater
John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants
Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
Chicago's Morton Salt Building Transformed Into New Music Venue
See who's performing at 'The Salt Shed' this Summer.
