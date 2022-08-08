ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Teen killed in overnight shooting at party in Nash County, 1 injured

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Teen killed and one person injured after a shooting at a party in Nash County.

Nash County sheriffs responded to calls about a shooting at around 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers.

According to officials, a large party with about 200 people was wrapping up when shots were fired. One victim, Javine Rashunn Hinton, 27, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The second victim, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the suspect is believed to have left the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting is believed to be between two groups that knew each other and is not random.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nash County Sheriff's Department at 252-459-4121.

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

