Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dolphins Are Reportedly Considering 2 Wide Receiver Trades

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quality depth at wide receiver, which is a good problem to have. Of course, there's Tyreek Hill, the prized trade acquisition, as well as Jaylen Waddle, a budding second-year star. Don't forget about Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was signed in free agency. Beyond those...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Minkah Fitzpatrick Sounds Off At Practice: NFL World Reacts

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sounds ready for Week 1. At practice this Tuesday, Steelers tight end Connor Heyward started chirping about how nobody wants to hit him during team reps. Fitzpatrick wasted no time putting the rookie in his place. "Nobody’s afraid to hit you. Trust me," Fitzpatrick told...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Sports

AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report

Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Running Back Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing undrafted rookie running back DeAndre Torrey after welcoming him for a workout on Wednesday. Torrey was a standout running back for North Texas from 2018-21. Through his senior season in 2021, the dynamic RB recorded 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The NFL world took...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

