buckinghamshirelive.com

Cannon Hill in Ashendon closed by police after 'major water leak'

Police closed a road in a Buckinghamshire village after a 'major water leak'. Cannon Hill in Ashendon, near Aylesbury, was shut at around lunchtime on Thursday afternoon (August 11). Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood team in Aylesbury Vale said repairs were taking place. However they said the road was likely to...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish

Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Fuming family refuses to stay in 'disgusting' Pontins holiday park room

A father has slammed a "filthy" holiday park after his family abandoned it without staying a single night when they saw the state of their room. Ross Murphy said the Pontins Camber Sands resort in East Sussex was his family's "worst ever" holiday. Ross, who had visited the holiday park...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Passengers terrified after man's drunken airport prank causes flight delay

An intoxicated prankster managed to board an aircraft after deceiving staff at one of the country's busiest airports - causing panic among lawful passengers. The man was blasted for his "stupidity" after he tried to disembark the plane just before it took off. The incident occurred at Birmingham Airport on...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
buckinghamshirelive.com

Commuter calls 999 to moan his bus is late so police shame him with call log

Cops have shamed an 'idiot' commuter with astonishing audio of him phoning 999 because he was furious his BUS was late. The clip from North Yorkshire Police features a man despairing that no buses are 'forthcoming' and even when staff point out the line was reserved for emergencies he angrily claims that it is one.
BBC

Row over man living in old ambulance in Castle Cove beach car park

A sailing club has called for the removal of an old ambulance that has been parked overlooking a coastal beauty spot for more than 18 months. Castle Cove Sailing Club said the vehicle and other vans have been using its car park next to Portland Harbour in Dorset without permission.

