Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
oregonbusiness.com
French Wine ‘Royalty’ Buys Oregon Vineyard
The Burgundian Drouhin wine family expands its Oregon footprint with purchase of Methven Family Vineyards. The Drouhin wine family has purchased the Methven Family Vineyards in Dayton, according to multiple reports this week. The Methven vineyard is the second Oregon acquisition by the international winemaking family from France’s Beaune region,...
lacamasmagazine.com
New Artists, Offerings Will Delight at Camas Vintage & Art Faire
The 13th annual Camas Vintage & Art Faire will return to the tree-lined streets of Downtown Camas on Saturday, August 27, from 9 am-3 pm. This event will feature over 60 vendors including local artists and artisans in a variety of styles and mediums, as well as merchants featuring vintage, antique, and repurposed items.
How a Portland ‘lesbian bar for everyone’ closed after one day
The queue spanned the block when Portland’s first self-identified lesbian bar in over a decade opened its doors July 1. Named for a radical 20th-century feminist and physician who called the city home, Doc Marie’s promised to be “for everyone.”. It closed the next day. Two managers...
psuvanguard.com
The monks behind the books
If you’ve ever walked the stacks of Portland State’s Branford Price Miller Library, you’ve likely noticed the distinctive hard-cloth bindings on a number of books on the shelves. From academic journals to dissertations, many of the library’s specialty bookbinding needs are performed by a community of Trappist monks from the Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon.
Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
A 1947 Steiner log house on the Sandy River in Troutdale is on the market for the first time
The famous, Depression-era log cabins handmade by the resourceful Steiner family in the Mount Hood area are recognized for their structural sturdiness and artistic Oregon Rustic-style features formed by local timber and river rock. John Steiner, the second generation of self-taught carpenters, also built resort houses that are equally as...
kptv.com
More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
Portland woman left with yard full of clutter
A woman in Multnomah Village says she watched as a stranger dumped trash in her front yard and now is frustrated that she's likely going to have to pay to clean up the mess.
WWEEK
Astoria’s Famous Goonies House Has Reopened to Foot Traffic
After being closed to the public in 2015, the iconic Goonies House in Astoria has reopened to visitors, ending a yearslong standoff between movie buffs and the home’s owner. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of the classic Oregon-shot film from 1985, owner Sandi Preston posted signs forbidding tourists from making the trek up a dirt road to the property, even on foot.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591
Toledo Real Estate at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591. Description: The real estate listing at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591 with the MLS# 1980149 has been on the Toledo market for 1 days. This property located in the Toledo subdivision is currently listed for $150,000. GeoCoordinates:. 46.506344. -122.744635.
Scam alert: How to spot an imposter on Facebook Marketplace
Scammers are using a clever trick to target sellers and set up a phone number in their name.
Progressive AFT Set to Storm the Castle Rock TT
Progressive American Flat Track will finally make its long-awaited return to Castle Rock Race Park for this weekend’s 28th Castle Rock TT in Castle Rock, Washington, on Saturday, August 13. Prior to the eruption of nearby Mt. St. Helens weeks ahead to the scheduled race date in 1980, the...
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
Yakima Herald Republic
Rob Phillips: Famed Buoy 10 can be "lights-out fishing," but patient anglers can wait and land big salmon closer to home
Just about every salmon angler in the Northwest knows about the famous fishery at the mouth of the Columbia River, commonly known as Buoy 10. The actual big red Buoy 10 marks the boundary between the Columbia and the Pacific Ocean. This year, the Buoy 10 salmon season is predicted to be pretty good one, as some half million chinook salmon and a million coho salmon are forecast to be returning to the Columbia in the days and weeks ahead.
kslnewsradio.com
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than...
clarkcountylive.com
Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor
Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
Beer truck blocks SW Portland road early Wednesday morning
A Budweiser truck jackknifed Wednesday morning, blocking SW Garden Home Road.
oregontoday.net
Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9
USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Vancouver At Night
Vancouver is a vibrant city and one of the most livable cities in the world. Its location near the ocean and forests makes it one of the most beautiful cities to visit in Canada. Vancouver’s scenery is captivating with its waterfront skyline, snow-capped mountains and modern glass buildings. You’ll find plenty to keep you busy both during the day and in Vancouver at night.
‘It’s not a safe place’: Staff, patients at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center say they don’t feel safe on campus
PORTLAND, Ore — The sidewalks outside Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood were bustling with patients and nurses Wednesday morning. Safety was top of mind for many of them, who told KGW they can’t walk around the campus without being on high alert. “It’s crazy,”...
