Union County officials support map revision decision

Effective: 2022-08-10 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Union The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Union County in northeastern Oregon Northeastern Grant County in central Oregon * Until 200 PM PDT. * At 116 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Granite, or 29 miles southwest of North Powder, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Granite. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
