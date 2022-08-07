ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff

Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

ACC coaches, anonymously, question Cards' and Satterfield's future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's football team was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference by the media, and apparently the league's coaches don't have a very high opinion of the Cardinals either. We know that, thanks to Athlon Sports. Anyone who follows sports...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville commit Isaac Brown is No. 136 in updated 247Sports rankings

The University of Louisville football's only commitment in the Class of 2024 held steady in the updated rankings by 247Sports released on Wednesday. Isaac Brown, a four-star running back from Homestead, Fla., High School, checks in as the No. 136 prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports update. He had been ranked as the No. 135 player in the update that took place in April.
HOMESTEAD, FL
wdrb.com

75-year-old Louisville man hoping to set pitching Guinness World Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick O'Bryan's competitive baseball career seemingly ended after his freshman season at St. Xavier High School. But it was revived nine years ago when he joined the Kentuckiana Adult Baseball age 50-and-over league. "I love to pitch," said O'Bryan. "I'm competitive and I just wanted to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Louisville KY

Are you visiting the area and wondering where to find the best breakfast in Louisville? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best breakfast spots in Louisville and where to get the best brunch in Louisville. There are so many things to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
tigerdroppings.com

Overturned semi spills Bud Light on I-265/I-71S in Louisville

BREAKING: A semi full of Bud Light overturned at 265/71S @WLKY - Julie Dolan. Why can i never find an overturned michelob ultra truck?. All those cases are gonna get tossed anyway. Might as well help them out and remove a few from the side of the road. Member since...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)

Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
LOUISVILLE, KY
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle

Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

