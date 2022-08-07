Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
Related
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff
Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
kentuckytoday.com
ACC coaches, anonymously, question Cards' and Satterfield's future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's football team was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference by the media, and apparently the league's coaches don't have a very high opinion of the Cardinals either. We know that, thanks to Athlon Sports. Anyone who follows sports...
gobigbluecountry.com
Joe Lunardi Projects Kentucky as a No. 1 Seed in Louisville Entering Season
March Madness is seven months away but that doesn’t stop ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from releasing Bracketology updates, as crazy as that seems to do when the season hasn’t started. Lunardi was in mid-season form Tuesday, months before he slides into his Bracketology bunker with bubble updates and...
Louisville commit Isaac Brown is No. 136 in updated 247Sports rankings
The University of Louisville football's only commitment in the Class of 2024 held steady in the updated rankings by 247Sports released on Wednesday. Isaac Brown, a four-star running back from Homestead, Fla., High School, checks in as the No. 136 prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports update. He had been ranked as the No. 135 player in the update that took place in April.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
BOZICH | James Mosley earns first home awarded to Simmons College graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reason James Mosley was cut only three times, not four, from the Hopkinsville High School basketball team is Mosley skipped the tryouts as a sophomore. We're just getting started. The reason Mosley attended the first wave of tryouts when Simmons College of Kentucky started its...
wdrb.com
75-year-old Louisville man hoping to set pitching Guinness World Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick O'Bryan's competitive baseball career seemingly ended after his freshman season at St. Xavier High School. But it was revived nine years ago when he joined the Kentuckiana Adult Baseball age 50-and-over league. "I love to pitch," said O'Bryan. "I'm competitive and I just wanted to...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Louisville KY
Are you visiting the area and wondering where to find the best breakfast in Louisville? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best breakfast spots in Louisville and where to get the best brunch in Louisville. There are so many things to...
wdrb.com
Longtime Louisville sportscaster files lawsuit against Trinity over football game injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Louisville sportscaster has filed a lawsuit against Trinity High School almost a year after he suffered a serious knee injury while covering a football game. Fred Cowgill, the sports director at WLKY-TV, filed the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday. The incident in...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLKY.com
WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill files legal complaint against Trinity High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill has filed a legal complaint against Trinity High School. The complaint is in connection with a devastating knee injury he suffered during a 2021 football game at the school's stadium. This is a personal legal matter. WLKY is not an involved...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s metro areas expected to drive population growth through 2050, U of L report finds
Kentucky’s population is expected to increase by more than six percent through 2050, according to a new report released by the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville. Center researchers project 297,397 new residents will move to the commonwealth in the next three decades. The growth won’t...
tigerdroppings.com
Overturned semi spills Bud Light on I-265/I-71S in Louisville
BREAKING: A semi full of Bud Light overturned at 265/71S @WLKY - Julie Dolan. Why can i never find an overturned michelob ultra truck?. All those cases are gonna get tossed anyway. Might as well help them out and remove a few from the side of the road. Member since...
vette-vues.com
Here Are the Best Corvettes at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals 2022
Here Are the Best Corvettes at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals 2022. Corvettes At The NSRA Street Rod Nationals – See What The Cars Looked Like. Home » Corvette Events » Here Are the Best Corvettes at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals 2022. The 53rd National Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)
Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
wdrb.com
Kansas mother and daughter battle trauma, loss after car hit family in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last 34 days have established a new reality for 17-year-old Ava Jones. Sitting beside her mother, Amy, the teenager who committed last month to play basketball at the University of Iowa reflects on the event that changed their lives. "My arm is injured, my knees...
Memorial book release to be held for late journalist and Louisville native Bruce Johnson
He had a career spanning 40 plus year in the broadcast industry. Louisville native Bruce Johnson had quite the resume – 22 Emmy Awards and a recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award, one of the highest a journalist can achieve just a few of his many accolades. Johnson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real News Network
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle
Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
wdrb.com
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
JCPS heads into the school year facing wave of resignations
The district saw the largest wave of teacher resignations in at least eight years. Few are coming to take their place.
Comments / 0