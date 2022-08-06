ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Joins 'Today' Show on the Ground in Kentucky to Help Flooding Victims

Actress Jennifer Garner took an unusual role on screen on Monday. She appeared on The Today Show to give a few updates on the emergency response to the floods in Kentucky over the last two weeks. Garner grew up near the area, and she is now a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, which is helping to get those communities back up and running.

