Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Joins 'Today' Show on the Ground in Kentucky to Help Flooding Victims
Actress Jennifer Garner took an unusual role on screen on Monday. She appeared on The Today Show to give a few updates on the emergency response to the floods in Kentucky over the last two weeks. Garner grew up near the area, and she is now a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, which is helping to get those communities back up and running.
Comments / 0