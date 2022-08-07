Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Arizona Head Start Association Cover PhotoArizona Head Start Association Facebook. (Phoenix, AZ) The Arizona Head Start Association (AZHSA) is an organization where they provide families or children struggling opportunities to be better prepared for the future. “Arizona Head Start Programs provide high quality early childhood education, nutrition, health, mental health, disabilities, and social services with a strong parent involvement focus,” (AZHSA website).
azbigmedia.com
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
Arizona to see rise in Alzheimer's patients as retirement community grows
There are more than 150,000 people living with Alzheimer's in Arizona. Unfortunately, according to experts, that number is likely to increase to 200,000 by 2025.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society receives $10,000 grant for senior dogs
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society on Tuesday was one of the recipients of a $10,000 grant to ensure senior dogs receive proper veterinary care. The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization, has given out $705,000 in grants to 78 animal welfare groups over 344 applicants in the United States and Canada working to save and improve the lives of senior dogs.
The Boyer Bakery: Family-owned business rolling out expansion in the West Valley
The Boyer Bakery: family-owned business in Arizona will expand their first brick-and-mortar location in Surprise and will open their second storefront near 99th Ave & Bell Rd in Sun City.
AZFamily
Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix VA leaders say they are dealing with a rodent infestation at its Community Living Center. Last month, officials say a worker noticed a chewed-up ceiling tile. Crews then investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings. “We immediately started planning to get the...
KTAR.com
Here are 4 signs the HVAC unit needs to be replaced
PHOENIX — When you think about home investments, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?. Pool renovations and kitchen upgrades may seem enticing, but at the forefront of these investments arguably should be what residents use the most. In a state where summertime is sweltering, access to a functioning HVAC unit can be critical.
scottsdale.org
High-end homes dodge falling demand
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
fox10phoenix.com
Bobcat family moves into Phoenix park's storm drain
PHOENIX - A family of five has moved into a north Phoenix neighborhood, but residents there are being told to stay away from them. They're a family of bobcats who chose a neighborhood park to call their home, and signs at Roy Rogers Park warn residents of the mother bobcat and her litter of kittens.
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Phoenix New Times
Sublime Sandwiches: Take Lunch Up A Notch at These 5 Great Sandwich Shops In Metro Phoenix
There's something satisfying about the simple sandwich, like a perfectly balanced peanut butter and jelly or a classic ham and cheese. But sometimes simple just won't do. For the days when you really want to dial it up a notch and take your lunch to the next level, it's best to leave it to the pros. Valley chefs continue to push the boundaries of what belongs between bread and others focus on the vessel, creating the best buns possible.
AZFamily
Valley woman rescues little bird from pool
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman on the job helped get a little bird to safety after it was trying to stay afloat in a pool. Alexis Hladik in Scottsdale posted the footage on Nextdoor. She works in property management and was recently visiting a home when she saw this little guy struggling in the pool, she immediately said to herself, “I guess I’m working in wet pants the rest of the day” But as soon as she was about to go in the bird swam to the edge and hopped right into her hand.
AZFamily
Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
fox10phoenix.com
Drugs tests becoming a back-to-school trend for parents concerned about their kids
PHOENIX - It's back to school time. Did you get the pencils? The binders? What about the drug tests?. A Phoenix lab says this time every year demand goes up because parents want to know what their kids were up to during the summer. There are a lot of opinions...
AZFamily
Chandler man finally gets $1,600 apartment security deposit returned
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — John Connery will be the first to tell you that moving is not fun. “The experience of moving can be very stressful and exhausting,” Connery told On Your Side. While Connery has spent over a month slowly unpacking, he says he’s also spent a lot of his time dealing with his old apartment complex called 909 West.
oucampus.org
2016 W Orangewood Ave
Luxury Apartments in the Alhambra Village area of Phoenix. 2 minute walk to the Light Rail at 19th Avenue. Macallister Phoenix offers luxury apartments outfitted with state of the art amenities such as upgraded countertops and chromium hardware, a sparkling community pool. You simply won't find convenience and class like this anywhere else. Every home provides a modern kitchen that features eye-catching essentials, including stainless appliances, spacious walk-in closets, faux wood flooring, and pristine Thermofoil Cabinets. Welcoming private patios and balconies are sure to provide a relaxing place to unwind, or space to entertain friends and family. Additionally, we're minutes away from Christown Spectrum Mall shopping! Call or text to schedule an appointment to tour our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home
This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
East Valley Tribune
Some home markets cooling faster than Chandler
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and Chandler is a bit behind, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
AZFamily
Arizona students head back to school without mask mandates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eighth-grade math teacher Ramarao Cheepurupalli noticed a difference when kids showed up for class Monday at Morris K. Udall Middle School in Phoenix. No mandatory masks. No learning from home. For the first time in three years, the school year is starting without all the COVID chaos. “They need the face to face interaction, somebody to guide you,” said Cheepurupalli. “This is the safest place for some of them.”
