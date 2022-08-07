SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman on the job helped get a little bird to safety after it was trying to stay afloat in a pool. Alexis Hladik in Scottsdale posted the footage on Nextdoor. She works in property management and was recently visiting a home when she saw this little guy struggling in the pool, she immediately said to herself, “I guess I’m working in wet pants the rest of the day” But as soon as she was about to go in the bird swam to the edge and hopped right into her hand.

