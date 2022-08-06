Read full article on original website
KLTV
Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested
Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
Longview woman, 78, arrested in 2020 fatal hit-and-run
LONGVIEW, Texas — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the day of the initial crash in 2020. A 78-year-old Longview woman was recently arrested in the hit-and-run death of a man more than two years ago on Estes Parkway. Linda Cromer Wonzer was booked Saturday into Gregg County...
KSLA
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Haughton man now stands accused of murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one person dead and another wounded, police say. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, is being held in the Bossier City Jail on one count each...
KSLA
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The incident occurred at the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Officials say a man was in his car at the bank when three men approached him...
Longview teen dies in apartment shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview teenager died after a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Longview police made it to the Preserve Apartments at 600 West Avalon Avenue around 9:25 p.m. A teenage male was shot and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle before the […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Fire responds to two suspicious incidents
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. |. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened...
KSLA
NPSO investigating Saturday evening shooting
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on August 6 that left a man hospitalized in serious but stable condition. On Saturday evening around 10:16 p.m., NPSO deputies responded to a shots fired call in Independence Drive and another call about...
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
KSLA
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
KLTV
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Ryan Woodruff was fixing a window at his home in Longview when Friday’s storm with downburst winds swept in.
KSLA
City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets
SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night. The schools have been utilizing RAVE for at least three years, but is now available at all Webster public schools. Arrest made in connection to shooting near school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Haughton man now stands accused...
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
KSLA
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat by attacker who was in back seat of his car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone who cut in his throat with a knife, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m. Monday,...
KSLA
Sabine Parish man dies when SUV overturns, ejecting him
SABINE PARISH, La. — A Sabine Parish man died when he was ejected from his vehicle, which authorities say overturned several times. Louisiana State Police has identified him as 19-year-old Jack B. Dobbs. Preliminary investigation shows the Converse resident was driving a 2022 Buick Encore west on Louisiana Highway...
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
KLTV
Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle collision in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
UPDATE: Longview freshman football player identified as teen killed in apartment complex shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student-athlete. According to the district, Rahsaan "Bobo" Jefferson died overnight Tuesday. The Longview News-Journal reports police have confirmed the teen was killed in a shooting around 9:25 p.m. at the Preserve Apartments located at 600 West Avalon Ave.
KLTV
Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
KLTV
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
KSLA
City of Shreveport enlists outside help cleaning up trash along major roadways
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Trash, litter, garbage. So much that the city of Shreveport has contracted with Southern Environmental Management & Specialties to clean major thoroughfares like Hearne Avenue, Jewella Avenue and Youree Drive rather than continue to try to handle the problem in house. SEMS Inc. already has...
