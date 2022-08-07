Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
FG Famous, Bogalusa rapper and friend of JayDaYoungan, arrested on federal gun charge
Bogalusa rapper FG Famous — a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper recently shot to death on a front porch — faces a federal gun charge, according to an affidavit that says the two were affiliates in a group linked to various crimes including murder and drug distribution.
BET
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings Tied To JayDaYoungan’s Murder
Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested in New Orleans over the weekend for an alleged retaliation shooting following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. HipHopDX reports that the Louisiana native was taken into custody while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It isn’t clear if anyone was injured in the alleged shootings.
wgno.com
Man caught with chainsaw sentenced to 50 years after raping woman in her Louisiana home
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over two years after 44-year-old James Michael Buckley was arrested in Covington, the Hammond man found out the next 50 years of his life will be spent behind bars. With the victims looking on, the sentence came in on Monday, August 8, after...
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcheartandsoul.com
Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral
JayDaYoungan was laid to rest on Sunday, less than two weeks after his tragic shooting. He was honored with a funeral at Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, where hundreds attended to pay their last respects. Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also mourned his loss in a statement later shared on...
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, was reported missing.
New Orleanians fall victim to viral TikTok challenge that teaches criminals how to steal cars
WGNO's Anna McAllister spoke to one of the victims and an NOPD detective about the viral criminal trend that has reached New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Wreck on I-10 Twin Span leaves woman dead, man in critical condition, NOPD says
An early morning wreck on the Interstate 10 Twin Span Bridge left a woman dead and a man hospitalized, New Orleans police said Thursday. The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes heading to Slidell, prompting closures for the investigation. All lanes had reopened as of 6:15 a.m., traffic officials said.
RELATED PEOPLE
wgno.com
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime. According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems...
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan’s Funeral Attended By Hundreds Of Mourners At Bogalusa High School
Shortly after being gunned down and ultimately killed at his house in Bogalusa, Louisiana, 24-year-old JayDaYoungan has been laid to rest. On Sunday, August 7th, a funeral was held at the city’s local high school auditorium for the late rapper as hundreds mourned and remembered the impact he had on their community.
WDSU
Police report that the Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday
MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police Department reported that Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday. The first day of school was just two days after the burglary. According to police, no children or staff were present during the incident. It is currently unclear what was stolen or broken at...
WDSU
Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of off-duty New Orleans cop beaten up and allegedly robbed raises questions
NEW ORLEANS — Video of an off-duty NOPD officer being beaten and allegedly robbed leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The NOPD says they responded to the 700 block of Saint Louis Street early Monday morning. Security video from a nearby business shows the scene at 2:52 a.m. In...
Shooting reported at Chef Menteur & Bullard Ave. after gunshot victim arrives at hospital
A shooting investigation is underway in New Orleans East after a gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment Monday afternoon. NOPD says the shooting is believed to have happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 3 people accused of burying Hammond man in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff announced several arrests Tuesday in connection with a Hammond man's remains found in Husser. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal, of Hammond, on July 17. Travis said detectives were able to find the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
wbrc.com
Louisiana man killed in Sumter Co. crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Sumter Co. claimed the life of a man from Slidell, Louisiana. Authorities have identified the victim as Webster J. Joseph. He was 37. Joseph died when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving hit a 2018 International tractor-trailer, according to State...
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Louisiana bayou
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of a kayaker's body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell.
20-Year-Old Arhuris Rapp Killed In A Fatal Accident On I-10 In Slidell (Slidell, LA)
An investigation into a fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell is ongoing by the Louisiana State Police. The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to LSP, a 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by [..]
Comments / 0