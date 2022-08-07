ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings Tied To JayDaYoungan’s Murder

Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested in New Orleans over the weekend for an alleged retaliation shooting following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. HipHopDX reports that the Louisiana native was taken into custody while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It isn’t clear if anyone was injured in the alleged shootings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bogalusa, LA
Crime & Safety
okcheartandsoul.com

Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral

JayDaYoungan was laid to rest on Sunday, less than two weeks after his tragic shooting. He was honored with a funeral at Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, where hundreds attended to pay their last respects. Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also mourned his loss in a statement later shared on...
BOGALUSA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaydayoungan
WDSU

Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bogalusa High School#Atlantic Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
L'Observateur

TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man

On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrc.com

Louisiana man killed in Sumter Co. crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Sumter Co. claimed the life of a man from Slidell, Louisiana. Authorities have identified the victim as Webster J. Joseph. He was 37. Joseph died when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving hit a 2018 International tractor-trailer, according to State...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy