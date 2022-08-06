ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant

DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
Paid learning program exposes Metroplex residents to city jobs

About 38 young adults participated in a city of Fort Worth paid learning program for eight weeks this summer. The Next Gen Career Development program participants, called ambassadors, graduated and celebrated at their convocation Aug. 5. Sidney Esquivel, a program ambassador, worked directly with the city’s communications and public engagement...
MedPage Today

Texas Spine Surgeon Defends Himself Against 'Dr. Death' Comparisons

Anil Kesani, MD, a spine surgeon in Fort Worth, Texas, publicly pushed back against a malpractice claim that led to him being branded as "Dr. Death 2.0," by the media, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Kesani is embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit brought by Lesa Swanson in 2019. She...
kgncnewsnow.com

Wendy Duncan Gives Insight on Life in a Cult and Spiritual Abuse

With as many times people have emphasized the idea of church or places of worship to be seen as a form of refuge, there have been instances where those places end up being far from what they preach. That was the case and inspiration for Wendy Duncan to write her...
fortworthreport.org

H2 Health announces the acquisition of Fort Worth Physical Therapy

Jacksonville, Florida — August 1, 2022 — H2 Health, www.h2health.com, a comprehensive rehabilitation provider, announced today the acquisition of Fort Worth Physical Therapy (FWPT), the leading provider of therapy services in the greater Fort Worth, TX market. Founded in 2008, FWPT offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, certified hand therapy, and a comprehensive amputee program including prosthetic training. FWPT operates 2 locations in the market, in addition to, 3 management partnerships with healthcare providers in the region.
Dallas Observer

Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad

Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
dallasexpress.com

Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat

A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief

Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
