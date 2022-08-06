Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
He met a Fort Worth woman on a train in Poland, then she helped him get to the US
FORT WORTH, Texas — Andrew Komarov and his two children sat around the TV at their temporary home in Fort Worth. His children, Mylana and Daniel, recited English phrases from a course on YouTube. It looked like a typical summer break, but it was the end of a tumultuous...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
fortworthreport.org
Development drives neighborhood underwater while Fort Worth fights flooding on roads
When she arrived in east Fort Worth’s John T. White neighborhood in 2004, Dawn Dean was drawn to the area’s tall post oaks and lush green spaces. For years, she and her husband, Mike, never experienced any significant flooding issues, even when the area received up to 17 inches of rain in 2012.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortworthreport.org
Paid learning program exposes Metroplex residents to city jobs
About 38 young adults participated in a city of Fort Worth paid learning program for eight weeks this summer. The Next Gen Career Development program participants, called ambassadors, graduated and celebrated at their convocation Aug. 5. Sidney Esquivel, a program ambassador, worked directly with the city’s communications and public engagement...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth apprenticeship program puts early childhood educators on path to higher wages
Fort Worth resident June Robles was skeptical when she first heard about an early educator apprenticeship program. She learned she could enroll into the and get a federally recognized certificate to work in early childhood education — all without leaving her job at Good Shepherd Christian Academy and not paying a single cent. Robles took the plunge.
Rent has gone up the most in this Texas city, 9 other US cities
Where has rent increased the most?
MedPage Today
Texas Spine Surgeon Defends Himself Against 'Dr. Death' Comparisons
Anil Kesani, MD, a spine surgeon in Fort Worth, Texas, publicly pushed back against a malpractice claim that led to him being branded as "Dr. Death 2.0," by the media, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Kesani is embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit brought by Lesa Swanson in 2019. She...
RELATED PEOPLE
kgncnewsnow.com
Wendy Duncan Gives Insight on Life in a Cult and Spiritual Abuse
With as many times people have emphasized the idea of church or places of worship to be seen as a form of refuge, there have been instances where those places end up being far from what they preach. That was the case and inspiration for Wendy Duncan to write her...
fortworthreport.org
H2 Health announces the acquisition of Fort Worth Physical Therapy
Jacksonville, Florida — August 1, 2022 — H2 Health, www.h2health.com, a comprehensive rehabilitation provider, announced today the acquisition of Fort Worth Physical Therapy (FWPT), the leading provider of therapy services in the greater Fort Worth, TX market. Founded in 2008, FWPT offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, certified hand therapy, and a comprehensive amputee program including prosthetic training. FWPT operates 2 locations in the market, in addition to, 3 management partnerships with healthcare providers in the region.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger': How Jacqueline Durand aims to inspire
COPPELL, Texas — If you type the name Jacqueline Durand into a Google search, you’ll find multiple news articles like, “Texas college student loses her ears, nose and lips after being attacked by dogs.”. But those articles don’t tell you about who she is on the inside....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said denies killing daughters on the stand, closing statements begin Tuesday
DALLAS, Texas - The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, continued into its second week on Monday. Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.
Dallas Observer
Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad
Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
newcivilengineer.com
World largest variable diameter TBM breaks through on Dallas flood protection tunnel
The Robbins TBM is understood to be the world’s largest variable diameter TBM and completed an 11.5m diameter drive for the first 2.7km of the Mill Creek Drainage Relief Channel tunnel before converting to drive another 5.1km with a 9.9m diameter. City of Dallas government has said it is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are The Top 25 Local Bookstores In Texas
Here are the perfect places for perusing aisles.
dallasexpress.com
Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat
A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief
Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
Comments / 0