Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Paid learning program exposes Metroplex residents to city jobs
About 38 young adults participated in a city of Fort Worth paid learning program for eight weeks this summer. The Next Gen Career Development program participants, called ambassadors, graduated and celebrated at their convocation Aug. 5. Sidney Esquivel, a program ambassador, worked directly with the city’s communications and public engagement...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth apprenticeship program puts early childhood educators on path to higher wages
Fort Worth resident June Robles was skeptical when she first heard about an early educator apprenticeship program. She learned she could enroll into the and get a federally recognized certificate to work in early childhood education — all without leaving her job at Good Shepherd Christian Academy and not paying a single cent. Robles took the plunge.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief
Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rejournals.com
Colliers Mortgage closes $7.3 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for Avenue at Sycamore Park in Fort Worth
Jeff Rogers of the Fort Worth, Texas office of Colliers Mortgage closed a $7.3 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the new construction financing of Avenue at Sycamore Park in Fort Worth. Avenue at Sycamore Park will be an affordable multifamily project consisting of 108 units, 91 of which are affordable...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nonprofits in Tarrant County Awarded $2.7 Million in Grants From United Way
Nonprofits doing something good in Tarrant County to improve the quality of life for residents got a big boost in those efforts. United Way of Tarrant County recently invested nearly $2.7 million in 54 community-based agencies. The money will help them address issues such as access to affordable housing, educational resources, health care and transportation services.
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
fortworthreport.org
Development drives neighborhood underwater while Fort Worth fights flooding on roads
When she arrived in east Fort Worth’s John T. White neighborhood in 2004, Dawn Dean was drawn to the area’s tall post oaks and lush green spaces. For years, she and her husband, Mike, never experienced any significant flooding issues, even when the area received up to 17 inches of rain in 2012.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
CandysDirt.com
These North Texas Counties Aren’t the Cheapest for New Construction Value, Report Finds
Collin and Denton counties are tops in Texas, and maybe in not such a good way. The ever-developing counties are the most expensive in Texas when it comes to average new construction value, according to a report by Construction Coverage. Researchers crunched numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits...
fortworthreport.org
Listen: “We want to assess how people feel about our office,” Fort Worth police monitor says￼
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Kim Neal, Fort Worth’s police oversight monitor, discusses a new community-police survey set to be released in the fall, and what else residents can expect from the office. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity....
Arlington Municipal Court offering walk-in event to help people resolve Class C violations
DALLAS (KDAF) — Arlington Municipal Court wants to help people with outstanding traffic tickets or any other Class C violations that don’t have the financial means to get them resolved. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, city officials are hosting a one-day, walk-in event where people can get the help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexaminer.com
Grant to study transit options for Fort Worth area with lowest life expectancy in state
The North Central Texas Council of Governments has been awarded a grant of approximately $270,000 to identify innovative, affordable transit solutions to improve access to basic needs and create strategies to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in a part of Fort Worth identified as an area of persistent poverty. NCTCOG’s plan will...
newcivilengineer.com
World largest variable diameter TBM breaks through on Dallas flood protection tunnel
The Robbins TBM is understood to be the world’s largest variable diameter TBM and completed an 11.5m diameter drive for the first 2.7km of the Mill Creek Drainage Relief Channel tunnel before converting to drive another 5.1km with a 9.9m diameter. City of Dallas government has said it is...
aisd.net
Arlington ISD Back to School kickoff distributes thousands of free backpacks
Everything is bigger in Texas, as the old saying goes. Whether it’s cowboy hats, boots, wide open spaces or love for football, grand is the way to go in the second largest state. That’s exactly what Kanesha Jones – originally from St. Louis – is learning and saw this...
Fort Worth proposes slightly lower property tax rate as property values continue rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth proposed its new budget Tuesday afternoon, aiming to lower the property tax rate by 2 cents as property values continue rising. The proposed tax reduction is to 71.25 cents per $100 valuation, meaning someone with a $200,000 home would pay $1,425 to the city in property taxes.
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in Years
Texas has no income tax but property taxes are usually a complaint from homeowners. This year, Dallas City Council wants to give homeowners a break. A Dallas homeowner with a $410,000 single-family home would have a property tax bill of $2,123 under the new proposal - this is a saving of $79. This 2.75% decrease is the largest decrease in 37 years.
Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
He met a Fort Worth woman on a train in Poland, then she helped him get to the US
FORT WORTH, Texas — Andrew Komarov and his two children sat around the TV at their temporary home in Fort Worth. His children, Mylana and Daniel, recited English phrases from a course on YouTube. It looked like a typical summer break, but it was the end of a tumultuous...
Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget Proposal
Dallas City Manager TC Broadnax is looking to pass the biggest tax rate reduction in decades.RK/Unsplash. Homeowners could see a nearly 3-cent decrease in the property tax rate, while police officers who delay retirement could receive financial bonuses. Dallas News, this is all part of a Dallas budget proposal, with City Manager T.C. Broadnax has presented a $4.51 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
Comments / 0