Controversial build-to-rent project in far northwest Fort Worth pulled one week before zoning commission meeting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
rejournals.com
Colliers Mortgage closes $7.3 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for Avenue at Sycamore Park in Fort Worth
Jeff Rogers of the Fort Worth, Texas office of Colliers Mortgage closed a $7.3 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the new construction financing of Avenue at Sycamore Park in Fort Worth. Avenue at Sycamore Park will be an affordable multifamily project consisting of 108 units, 91 of which are affordable...
fortworthreport.org
Development drives neighborhood underwater while Fort Worth fights flooding on roads
When she arrived in east Fort Worth’s John T. White neighborhood in 2004, Dawn Dean was drawn to the area’s tall post oaks and lush green spaces. For years, she and her husband, Mike, never experienced any significant flooding issues, even when the area received up to 17 inches of rain in 2012.
Fort Worth proposes slightly lower property tax rate as property values continue rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth proposed its new budget Tuesday afternoon, aiming to lower the property tax rate by 2 cents as property values continue rising. The proposed tax reduction is to 71.25 cents per $100 valuation, meaning someone with a $200,000 home would pay $1,425 to the city in property taxes.
fortworthreport.org
Paid learning program exposes Metroplex residents to city jobs
About 38 young adults participated in a city of Fort Worth paid learning program for eight weeks this summer. The Next Gen Career Development program participants, called ambassadors, graduated and celebrated at their convocation Aug. 5. Sidney Esquivel, a program ambassador, worked directly with the city’s communications and public engagement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents dealing with raw sewage, faulty A/C units at Oak Cliff apartments; maintenance slow to respond
DALLAS — A number of violations have been found at an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff, after neighbors began complaining about some unfavorable conditions this week. Some tenants in Estrella at Kiest Apartments said they woke up to a foul odor and flooding on Sunday. It was raw...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief
Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
newcivilengineer.com
World largest variable diameter TBM breaks through on Dallas flood protection tunnel
The Robbins TBM is understood to be the world’s largest variable diameter TBM and completed an 11.5m diameter drive for the first 2.7km of the Mill Creek Drainage Relief Channel tunnel before converting to drive another 5.1km with a 9.9m diameter. City of Dallas government has said it is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Worth City Council to consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for development that could include soccer stadium
This concept shows what a soccer stadium could look like in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy HNTB and city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council will consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for a variety of uses, including a potential soccer stadium, at its upcoming Aug. 9 meeting. The proposal for...
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record
Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in Years
Texas has no income tax but property taxes are usually a complaint from homeowners. This year, Dallas City Council wants to give homeowners a break. A Dallas homeowner with a $410,000 single-family home would have a property tax bill of $2,123 under the new proposal - this is a saving of $79. This 2.75% decrease is the largest decrease in 37 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract
In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food, files for permit with Fort Worth
Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. (Courtesy Portillo's) Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style street food, has submitted a permit application with the city of Fort Worth for a 2.068-acre site at 2491 N. Tarrant Parkway near Tehama Ridge Parkway. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said no further information was available at this time on the Fort Worth location. Portillo’s officials announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant within the Grandscape development in The Colony this fall. The restaurant chain has more than 70 locations across multiple states. Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, chopped salad, cheese fries and chocolate cake, according to its website. www.portillos.com.
fortworthreport.org
United Way of Tarrant County announces new annual Giving Campaign Chair for 2022-2023
United Way of Tarrant County today announced Richard Casarez, Oncor Electric Delivery’s vice president of Fort Worth customer operations, as chair of its annual giving campaign, which will continue through June 2023. As chair of the annual giving campaign, Casarez will work with local companies and organizations to increase...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nonprofits in Tarrant County Awarded $2.7 Million in Grants From United Way
Nonprofits doing something good in Tarrant County to improve the quality of life for residents got a big boost in those efforts. United Way of Tarrant County recently invested nearly $2.7 million in 54 community-based agencies. The money will help them address issues such as access to affordable housing, educational resources, health care and transportation services.
fox4news.com
'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper
PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal
This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth apprenticeship program puts early childhood educators on path to higher wages
Fort Worth resident June Robles was skeptical when she first heard about an early educator apprenticeship program. She learned she could enroll into the and get a federally recognized certificate to work in early childhood education — all without leaving her job at Good Shepherd Christian Academy and not paying a single cent. Robles took the plunge.
Comments / 0