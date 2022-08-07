Little Butterflies Is Changing The Dynamics Of Formative Learning Through An All-Inclusive Curriculum For Babies To Pre-School Children!

Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
fox4news.com
Move-in Day Mafia helps students who aged-out of foster care as they enter Paul Quinn College
DALLAS - College freshmen who recently aged-out of the foster care system found some extra help as they moved into the dorms at Paul Quinn College. The Move-in Day Mafia is a network of volunteers filling the gap for students who don't have the traditional family support system. The program...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity
Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Airport Soars to New Heights
If you thought DFW airport could not get any bigger, think again, as nine new gates are coming to the international airport, four of which will be located in Terminal C, along with new amenities that could change how people travel. As reported by The Dallas Express, DFW Airport received...
He met a Fort Worth woman on a train in Poland, then she helped him get to the US
FORT WORTH, Texas — Andrew Komarov and his two children sat around the TV at their temporary home in Fort Worth. His children, Mylana and Daniel, recited English phrases from a course on YouTube. It looked like a typical summer break, but it was the end of a tumultuous...
kgncnewsnow.com
Wendy Duncan Gives Insight on Life in a Cult and Spiritual Abuse
With as many times people have emphasized the idea of church or places of worship to be seen as a form of refuge, there have been instances where those places end up being far from what they preach. That was the case and inspiration for Wendy Duncan to write her...
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
thecolonytx.gov
Yes, that text is actually from the Court
The Colony Municipal Court recently launched a new communication tool that sends text reminders to your phone if you have an upcoming court date, payment due, or unresolved citation. Sample screenshots shown below.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
The COVID endgame: When and how will businesses and schools be able to treat the virus like the flu
DALLAS — It’s been two and a half years since COVID-19 shut down the country, and it’s still in the front of many Americans’ lives. But, that may be changing even as cases have surged. “It’s going to be with us for the long-term like flu...
Texas wage expert says companies are still sweetening the deal to lure workers with more pay
DALLAS — Even with all the recent concerns about the possibility of a recession in the months ahead, there have been some really good news concerning jobs. For starters, employment numbers in July blew away expectations, as a staggering 528,000 jobs were created in the month. And many of...
Dallas County Health and Human Services helps those who can't pay high electric bills
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You may have noticed an increase in your electric and/or water bill lately. Many people have and are turning to Dallas County Health and Human Services for help. They have a program to help people pay for their bills."I am so grateful for this program. It's helped me survive during this time," woman who received help to pay bills, Joyce Jackson said. Jackson was full of emotions when talking about what this program has done for her."It means I can stay in my house," Jackson said. "It means that I can make my bills."After taking a step away from...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger': How Jacqueline Durand aims to inspire
COPPELL, Texas — If you type the name Jacqueline Durand into a Google search, you’ll find multiple news articles like, “Texas college student loses her ears, nose and lips after being attacked by dogs.”. But those articles don’t tell you about who she is on the inside....
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
City of Heath warns of temporary water cut-off if residents don't follow water restrictions
HEATH, Texas — The City of Heath is the latest Rockwall County municipality to beg residents to cut back on water use to avoid potential water disruptions exacerbated by the continuing drought. Starting next Monday, Heath is asking residents to water only once a week, and between the hours...
Houston Chronicle
Former Southwest Airlines attendant successfully sues carrier, union for $5.4 million over abortion criticism firing
A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been awarded millions in damages after filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and her former flight attendant union claiming she was wrongfully terminated for messages she sent to union leaders about their participation in a demonstration that in part supported abortion rights. The...
Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
