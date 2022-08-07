ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Little Butterflies Is Changing The Dynamics Of Formative Learning Through An All-Inclusive Curriculum For Babies To Pre-School Children!

By Sachin Negi
techbullion.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity

Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Airport Soars to New Heights

If you thought DFW airport could not get any bigger, think again, as nine new gates are coming to the international airport, four of which will be located in Terminal C, along with new amenities that could change how people travel. As reported by The Dallas Express, DFW Airport received...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
kgncnewsnow.com

Wendy Duncan Gives Insight on Life in a Cult and Spiritual Abuse

With as many times people have emphasized the idea of church or places of worship to be seen as a form of refuge, there have been instances where those places end up being far from what they preach. That was the case and inspiration for Wendy Duncan to write her...
DALLAS, TX
thecolonytx.gov

Yes, that text is actually from the Court

The Colony Municipal Court recently launched a new communication tool that sends text reminders to your phone if you have an upcoming court date, payment due, or unresolved citation. Sample screenshots shown below.
THE COLONY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Butterflies#Pre School#The Dynamics#Child Care#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Toddlers#Pro Athlete
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School

It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
CBS DFW

Dallas County Health and Human Services helps those who can't pay high electric bills

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You may have noticed an increase in your electric and/or water bill lately. Many people have and are turning to Dallas County Health and Human Services for help. They have a program to help people pay for their bills."I am so grateful for this program. It's helped me survive during this time," woman who received help to pay bills, Joyce Jackson said. Jackson was full of emotions when talking about what this program has done for her."It means I can stay in my house," Jackson said. "It means that I can make my bills."After taking a step away from...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Former Southwest Airlines attendant successfully sues carrier, union for $5.4 million over abortion criticism firing

A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been awarded millions in damages after filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and her former flight attendant union claiming she was wrongfully terminated for messages she sent to union leaders about their participation in a demonstration that in part supported abortion rights. The...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff

The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CW33

Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy