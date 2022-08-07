Tilden holds off Osseo to win second straight CRBL championship

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Saturday’s 12-5 victory over Osseo marked the first time Tilden has won back-to-back Chippewa River Baseball League championships since winning a trio in 1977, 1978, and 1979. The victory over the Merchants gave the Tigers their 19th league championship.

It took until the fourth inning for either team to score, and then it was Tilden’s four runs that seemed to bring the crowd to life. The Tigers gave spectators more to cheer about when they added another six runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead over the visiting Merchants. Jordan Steinmetz hit a two-RBI double, and James Gilbertson blasted a grand slam to cap the big frame.