ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSZJd_0h8LKYxQ00

A fourth set of human remains has surfaced at Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as its waters continue to recede.

The National Park Service said Saturday that the remains -- the fourth such discovery since May -- were found at the Swim Beach area, CNN reported. NPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.

Surfacing bodies have created a massive buzz in the region since the first remains were found May 1 in the drought-depleted lake.

Boaters enjoying Lake Mead first discovered human remains in a barrel on 1 May near Hemenway Harbor at the reservoir on the Colorado River.

Water levels had dropped so much that the uppermost water intake at Lake Mead became visible at the end of April as the American West continued suffering from a two-decade megadrought that is being exacerbated by the climate crisis.

The reservoir on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam became so depleted that Las Vegas started pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead, which also stretches into Arizona.

As the lake disappears, some of its secrets have been surfacing – literally. Some of those could possibly solve longtime mob mysteries, according to many knowledgeable about organised crime believe.

“This topic is on the lips of everybody in this town,” Geoffrey Schumacher, vice president of exhibits and programs at Las Vegas’ Mob Museum, told The Independent earlier this year. “Anywhere I go – especially me – people want to talk about it and speculate about it.

“There’s something about solving an old mystery that appeals to people. And it hearkens back to what some people look back at as a golden era for Las Vegas: ‘When the mob ran it,’ that’s the way they say it ... It combines nostalgia with wanting to solve a mystery, and it’s on everybody’s minds here,” he says.

The body in the barrel, which police have ruled a victim of homicide, bears hallmarks of a mob hit, the museum vice president said.

Two other sets of remains, not counting this month’s discovery, have also been discovered.

The Park Service told CNN that rangers have set up a perimeter at the current site to recover remains with the help from divers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and a coroner was working to determine the cause of death.

Comments / 17

razors edge
6d ago

why are you showing a mother and child? on missing remains 😢

Reply
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

Climate, crime, and the bodies at Lake Mead

They keep finding dead people at Lake Mead. It happened again this week: "Human skeletal remains" were discovered at the lake, which is located 20 miles east of Las Vegas. That's the fourth time a body has been found in recent months — starting in May, when boaters discovered a body found in a barrel exposed by low water levels. Another body, discovered in July, might be that of a 56-year-old man who died in 2004 saving his wife after a boating accident. The gruesome trend even inspired a lawyer to put up a billboard telling Las Vegas residents to "demand compensation!" if they're injured looking for bodies at the lake. (He says it was a joke.)
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
deseret.com

Boom heard across Wasatch Front, cause unknown

SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined. Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed that the boom was not an earthquake.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Human Remains#The National Park Service#Cnn#Nps#American
KTLA

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000), California continues to see devastating onshore […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighter from Craig hotshot crew killed while battling Oregon wildfire

A Colorado firefighter died while battling a wildland fire out of state. It happened this week in western Oregon and the firefighter's name was Collin Hagan. Hagan, 27, was working on assignment with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew and was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday. He was originally from Toivola, Michigan."Our thoughts are with the crew, and the firefighter's friends and family," West Metro Fire wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. Sheriff John Hanlin from Douglas County in Oregon where the wildfire is burning wrote that it is "a sad day in public safety.""On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man," Hanlin wrote.The Big Swamp Fire in Oregon started on Monday in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, to the southeast of Eugene. It was listed at approximately 130 acres on Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
CBS Sacramento

More human remains found in drought-striken Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.It's the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona around 11 a.m. Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.Park Service officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will try...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ
foxla.com

WATCH: Massive dust devil spins through SoCal desert

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A large dust devil was caught on camera spinning through the Southern California desert earlier this week. Nature photographer Sicco Rood captured the moment in Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated community in San Diego County, about two hours east of San Diego this past Monday, August 8. The video captures the dust devil starting with the relatively early stages, as a storm rolls through. The gust quickly expands to fill the entire frame for several minutes, with the dust completely obscuring the horizon.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy