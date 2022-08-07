Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance
The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
NECN
When Is Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts' annual sales tax holiday for 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on those two days, will be exempt from sales tax. Here's everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend,...
Massachusetts adds 107 new HIP Farm Vendors
(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors. A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainepublic.org
A new law freezes property taxes for some older Mainers
A new law passed by the legislature last spring with very little attention will freeze property taxes for older Mainers (L.D. 290: “An Act To Stabilize Property Taxes for Individuals 65 Years of Age or Older Who Own a Homestead for at Least 10 Years.”) We’ll discuss the implementation of this tax freeze, and the impact it will have on Maine residents—as well as municipal budgets.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
Free Mass511 Helps Massachusetts Residents to Navigate the State
Mass511 is not new. From the best I can tell, the 511 traffic information service has been around for years, but in 2010 the free service went on steroids. I didn't know much about Mass511 until today. Okay, I didn't know anything about Mass511 until after seeing a blue highway sign promoting it for the umpteenth-million time I decided to look into it.
leominsterchamp.com
With ‘challenging’ winter heating season predicted, programs offer financial assistance
FITCHBURG — Alec O’Meara, media relations manager for energy provider Unitil, admits it “does seem counterintuitive” to talk about the winter heating season in the middle of summer, just off a heatwave. But, he explained Wednesday, there is a reason behind it: A possible spike in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
fallriverreporter.com
Sales tax cut features in Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty tax relief plan
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, AUG. 9, 2022…..Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty unveiled a tax reform plan Tuesday that calls for a major cut in the state sales and corporate tax rates and eliminating another tax that Doughty said leads to high prices at grocery stores. Doughty called tax cuts a...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Here is when school starts in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across western Massachusetts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Environmental group warns faulty tests may be keeping people out of the water for no reason
BOSTON (WHDH) - Environmental nonprofit Save the Harbor Save the Bay is raising questions about red flag water quality warnings at state beaches. The group said that the lengthy test turnaround times could lead to inaccuracy. “The tests that we use, that the Department of Conservation and Recreation collects, and...
SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts
A conference committee report emerged close to the deadline for the end of formal session, but the bill designed to help military members and their families crossed the finish line just in time.
Mass. Family Institute: Massachusetts Abortion Law ‘Radical’
The Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI) says sweeping reproductive healthcare legislation signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday gives Planned Parenthood "a blank check to rewrite abortion laws in Massachusetts." The group calls the new law "radical." The State House News Service reports that "Massachusetts codified the right...
Did Pittsfield Make the 10 Most Boring Cities in Massachusetts?
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
WCAX
State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it. “I just wanted to thank this program,” said David Call of Burlington. “It was the best thing that ever happened and saved our souls.”
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker says climate change bill is giving him agita
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER indicated on Tuesday he is having difficulty reaching a decision on whether to sign the climate change/energy bill the Legislature sent him. At a press availability, Baker said he has major concerns about a provision in the bill that would allow 10 communities to experiment with banning fossil fuel infrastructure in new construction projects.
fallriverreporter.com
Fed climate bill could fuel greening of Massachusetts economy
AUG. 8, 2022…..Elected officials and environmental activists are still waiting to see what Gov. Charlie Baker will do with a reshaped clean energy bill on his desk, and they hope major legislation that cleared the U.S. Senate on Sunday will give the governor a bit of extra motivation. A...
Comments / 0