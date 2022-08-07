On Sunday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had sent a second bus that arrived in Manhattan, New York. The bus drove an average of 2,000 miles to bring migrants to New York. New York’s homeless shelter had 46,000 occupants in May and now has increased to 50,000 as of last Tuesday. Some of the homeless could be due to a normal summer increase but some are also due to buses that Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent to Eastern Democratic-run cities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO