What can I cook outdoors – on — a barbecue or campfire – that’s easy and requires minimal equipment?. When playing with fire, home or away, chef Itamar Srulovich suggests staying “in the realm of wrapped food”. And the simplest solution is whole sweetcorn. “It’s the ultimate summer food, and I can’t get enough of it,” says the co-founder of Honey & Co. Make sure you get corn with the husk on, mind: “Grill them directly on the barbecue and the kernels will steam inside – it’s like their own little cooking vessel.” Once the corn is cooked and cool enough to handle, remove the husks and pop them back on the barbie, “to give a little smokiness”, then brush with chilli butter and honey: “It’s so good.”

RECIPES ・ 19 HOURS AGO