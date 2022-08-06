ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

How To Make Your Range Hood Last

As with any kitchen appliance, proper care and maintenance will ensure that your range hood stays in exceptional condition for as long as possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Missouri State
The Guardian

The simple life: tips for easy outdoor cooking

What can I cook outdoors – on — a barbecue or campfire – that’s easy and requires minimal equipment?. When playing with fire, home or away, chef Itamar Srulovich suggests staying “in the realm of wrapped food”. And the simplest solution is whole sweetcorn. “It’s the ultimate summer food, and I can’t get enough of it,” says the co-founder of Honey & Co. Make sure you get corn with the husk on, mind: “Grill them directly on the barbecue and the kernels will steam inside – it’s like their own little cooking vessel.” Once the corn is cooked and cool enough to handle, remove the husks and pop them back on the barbie, “to give a little smokiness”, then brush with chilli butter and honey: “It’s so good.”
RECIPES
People

Sheldon Simeon's Teriyaki Barbecue Chicken

"The flavors of this Japanese-rooted dish are deeply ingrained in the local Hawaiian palate," says the Top Chef alum and author of Cook Real Hawai'i. "Stroll through any park or beach on the weekends, and you'll be hit by its intoxicating, smoky aroma wafting from the portable hibachis." Ingredients. Ingredient...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy