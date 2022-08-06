Read full article on original website
Kareem Hunt's "pay me or trade me" stance problematic in multiple ways
The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of drama this offseason, most of it of their own doing around the quarterback position. Former starter Baker Mayfield wanted to be traded after finding out the team was visiting Houston. Even before QB Deshaun Watson agreed to come to Cleveland, Mayfield was done with the team.
2 reasons Browns must trade Kareem Hunt before the 2022 NFL season
The Cleveland Browns turbulent offseason was dealt another blow this morning when it was announced that running back Kareem Hunt had requested a trade. Hunt has been looking for a new contract this offseason, and has not been practicing during training camp as a result of not getting a new deal.
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer
The Deshaun Watson saga that the Cleveland Browns have gotten themselves in has largely been the focus of their offseason. But strike the abnormal circumstances with their superstar quarterback and they still have regular football team issues that need figuring out. That’s something running back Kareem Hunt would likely agree with now that he has […] The post Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Samantha Bunten would trade Kareem Hunt over re-signing
NBC Sports Senior NFL Analyst Samantha Bunten joins Earl Da Pearl on 92.3 The Fan about the reported trade request from Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.
Kevin Stefanski’s response to Kareem Hunt’s Browns trade request
The Cleveland Browns’ messy offseason just got a new storyline. Kareem Hunt has requested a trade but the team has no interest in accommodating it. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to discuss the 27-year-old running back’s request at length. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, he made it clear that healthy players are expected to practice. He stressed that, in addition to Deshaun Watson’s saga, the Browns are simply focusing on what they can control and preparing for the season.
NFL・
Yardbarker
NFL Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Comments On Kareem Hunt
Approximately 24 hours ago, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appeared on the NFL Network and provided a sincere answer to a question about the Kareem Hunt situation. In essence, he wants Hunt to stick around for the long term. Chubb is usually pretty quiet and measured with his words...
Meet the Cleveland Browns' 2022 NFL draft class
The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams another chance to reload their rosters with young talent, as they hope to be contenders heading into the upcoming season. Here are all the picks made by the Cleveland Browns in this year’s draft:
3 pleasant surprises standing out for the Browns in 2022 NFL training camp
The Cleveland Browns training camp has reached its midpoint. On a muggy, sweltering Sunday, the Browns completed their ninth of a total of 17 training camp workouts in front of yet another enthusiastic crowd of fans. As they continue to get ready for what is sure to be a competitive setting in their first preseason […] The post 3 pleasant surprises standing out for the Browns in 2022 NFL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
