Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
Kaley Cuoco Is ‘Definitely Open’ to ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 3: ‘I Could See It Happening’
In May, Kaley Cuoco said that she felt “the plane has landed” on “The Flight Attendant,” seemingly telling viewers that the HBO Max series would not be returning for a third season. “You’d think after 30 years in this business, I’d learned how to talk in interviews. But no, I still run my mouth. It hadn’t even aired yet,” she tells Variety in a new interview. “I’m like, ‘Guys, let’s sit for a second!’ Look, I’ve learned in my life never say never — that’s my biggest advice. So I’m definitely open to it.” She continued, “I was at a dinner a couple...
