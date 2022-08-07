METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints top draft choice Chris Olave senses that the bursts of speed and sudden changes in direction that served him well in college will translate well in the NFL. Fellow New Orleans first-round pick Trevor Penning has been exhibiting the same nasty streak as a blocker that intrigued the Saints when they were scouting him. Olave, taken 11th overall out of Ohio State, and Penning, selected 19th overall out of Northern Iowa, both have stood out during the opening weeks of training camp. Their first live action against another team comes Saturday night in Houston.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO