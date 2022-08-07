Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
FG Famous, Bogalusa rapper and friend of JayDaYoungan, arrested on federal gun charge
Bogalusa rapper FG Famous — a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper recently shot to death on a front porch — faces a federal gun charge, according to an affidavit that says the two were affiliates in a group linked to various crimes including murder and drug distribution.
BET
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings Tied To JayDaYoungan’s Murder
Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested in New Orleans over the weekend for an alleged retaliation shooting following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. HipHopDX reports that the Louisiana native was taken into custody while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It isn’t clear if anyone was injured in the alleged shootings.
wgno.com
Man caught with chainsaw sentenced to 50 years after raping woman in her Louisiana home
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over two years after 44-year-old James Michael Buckley was arrested in Covington, the Hammond man found out the next 50 years of his life will be spent behind bars. With the victims looking on, the sentence came in on Monday, August 8, after...
okcheartandsoul.com
Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral
JayDaYoungan was laid to rest on Sunday, less than two weeks after his tragic shooting. He was honored with a funeral at Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, where hundreds attended to pay their last respects. Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also mourned his loss in a statement later shared on...
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, was reported missing.
New Orleanians fall victim to viral TikTok challenge that teaches criminals how to steal cars
WGNO's Anna McAllister spoke to one of the victims and an NOPD detective about the viral criminal trend that has reached New Orleans.
Mother accused of stabbing children had restraining order against her
NEW ORLEANS — More information is coming out about the mother accused of stabbing her children, specifically regarding the history and custody battle between her and the children's father. Court records show Janee Pedesclaux, 31, pled guilty to property damage this April, the same month the children's father filed...
KPLC TV
Silver Alert canceled after Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s found safe
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department after a missing man with Alzheimer’s was found safe. Authorities were searching for Jose Mulleady, who was last seen just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday,...
NOLA.com
Wreck on I-10 Twin Span leaves woman dead, man in critical condition, NOPD says
An early morning wreck on the Interstate 10 Twin Span Bridge left a woman dead and a man hospitalized, New Orleans police said Thursday. The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes heading to Slidell, prompting closures for the investigation. All lanes had reopened as of 6:15 a.m., traffic officials said.
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan’s Funeral Attended By Hundreds Of Mourners At Bogalusa High School
Shortly after being gunned down and ultimately killed at his house in Bogalusa, Louisiana, 24-year-old JayDaYoungan has been laid to rest. On Sunday, August 7th, a funeral was held at the city’s local high school auditorium for the late rapper as hundreds mourned and remembered the impact he had on their community.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 3 people accused of burying Hammond man in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff announced several arrests Tuesday in connection with a Hammond man's remains found in Husser. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal, of Hammond, on July 17. Travis said detectives were able to find the...
fox8live.com
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Balloons and stuffed animals marked the home in the 3100 block of Law Street where police say 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux stabbed her two small children Sunday morning (Aug. 7). Her 3-year-old daughter, identified as Paris Roberts, died from her injuries. Her 2-year-old son, identified by family...
L'Observateur
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
Video of off-duty New Orleans cop beaten up and allegedly robbed raises questions
NEW ORLEANS — Video of an off-duty NOPD officer being beaten and allegedly robbed leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The NOPD says they responded to the 700 block of Saint Louis Street early Monday morning. Security video from a nearby business shows the scene at 2:52 a.m. In...
WDSU
Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.
Shooting reported at Chef Menteur & Bullard Ave. after gunshot victim arrives at hospital
A shooting investigation is underway in New Orleans East after a gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment Monday afternoon. NOPD says the shooting is believed to have happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.
NOLA.com
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
