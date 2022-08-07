ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings Tied To JayDaYoungan’s Murder

Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested in New Orleans over the weekend for an alleged retaliation shooting following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. HipHopDX reports that the Louisiana native was taken into custody while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It isn’t clear if anyone was injured in the alleged shootings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
okcheartandsoul.com

Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral

JayDaYoungan was laid to rest on Sunday, less than two weeks after his tragic shooting. He was honored with a funeral at Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, where hundreds attended to pay their last respects. Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also mourned his loss in a statement later shared on...
BOGALUSA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bogalusa, LA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaydayoungan
WWL

Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bogalusa High School#Atlantic Records
L'Observateur

TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man

On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NOLA.com

Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says

An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy