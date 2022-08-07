ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KPVI Newschannel 6

LaRose refers 11 to Ohio AG for voter fraud investigation

(The Center Square) – Eleven people who are not U.S. citizens are being investigated for voter fraud after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned information over to Attorney General Dave Yost. According to LaRose, 10 of the referrals were noncitizens who tried to register to vote but did...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri offering tax extensions to St. Louis flood victims

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration will grant tax extensions to assist Missouri individuals and businesses impacted by the recent flooding. In a move that mirrors an extension by the Internal Revenue Service, the Missouri Department of Revenue said it too was postponing certain deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows

(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri to invest $100 million in electric vehicle charging stations

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to make a more than $100 million investment in electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery powered cars and trucks on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Alabama Sheriffs Association gains new executive director

The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced a new executive director for the group. James “Jimmy” Lambert officially assumes his new position executive director of the professional association on October 1, 2022. “The Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) is pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert,” said...
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Delaware establishes abortion hotline

(The Center Square) – A new reproductive rights legal hotline is operating in Delaware. The public-private partnership will provide free legal advice to individuals seeking guidance on reproductive rights following June’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Abortion is legal...
DELAWARE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tennessee residents have received $81.9M in FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance

(The Center Square) — Tennessee residents have received $81.9 million in funeral expense assistance through COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Just short of half of those payments were made this year. As of January, FEMA had sent Tennessee $47 million in assistance. Tennessee had 14,895...
TENNESSEE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maryland teacher shortage worsened 'because during the pandemic people left'

(The Center Square) – The Maryland Board of Education and teachers’ organizations expected the current teacher shortage as much as 10 years ago, the head of the Maryland State Education Association said. Fewer candidates were going into teacher preparation programs in the past decade, Cheryl Bost, president of...
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

More than $64 million headed to Virginia for infrastructure

(The Center Square) – More than $64.2 million worth of federal money is headed to Virginia for infrastructure projects, which will include highway improvements, the creation of bicycle paths and other projects. The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report shows rapid growth in Kentucky nonpublic education enrollment

(The Center Square) – It’s back-to-school time across Kentucky, and a report released Wednesday shows more kids are going away from public schools. According to EdChoice Kentucky, nearly 98,000 students attended a nonpublic school in the 2021-22 academic year. That number has grown by more than 20,000 since 2017.
KENTUCKY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State issues new COVID-19 guidelines for schools in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for school districts. "We are entering a new stage of coexisting with COVID-19 in our communities, knowing that COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future," said Dr. Umair A. Shah, the state's secretary of health. "DOH...
WASHINGTON STATE

