KPVI Newschannel 6
St. Louis man charged with firing shots at Metro East officers in standoff
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a St. Louis man with shooting at officers during a standoff overnight near Belleville. The five-hour standoff ended when police found Dion Flenoid, 30, shot in the head about 5 a.m. Thursday. Police said Flenoid had shot himself but survived. He was in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois prisons held in contempt for failing to improve health care for people in custody
(The Center Square) – A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to improve health care for inmates. Inmates sued IDOC in 2010 for poor health care, alleging thousands of prisoners were in needless pain. In 2019, a judge ordered IDOC...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nearly 1,000 personnel battling over 115 wildfires in drought-stricken parts of Texas
(The Center Square) – More than 900 fire personnel have been battling over 115 wildfires in parts of Texas that have been struck by drought. Fires have spread across more than 10,242 acres. Roughly 300 Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters and 638 out-of-state personnel from 43 state land management...
KPVI Newschannel 6
LaRose refers 11 to Ohio AG for voter fraud investigation
(The Center Square) – Eleven people who are not U.S. citizens are being investigated for voter fraud after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned information over to Attorney General Dave Yost. According to LaRose, 10 of the referrals were noncitizens who tried to register to vote but did...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia lawmaker would support more funding for Georgia medical board to bolster inspector ranks
(The Center Square) — A Georgia lawmaker will support additional funding for the Georgia Composite Medical Board to hire additional investigators if the agency asks for the money. "I don’t think they have enough investigators and when they ask for appropriations for that I will support it," state Sen....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri offering tax extensions to St. Louis flood victims
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration will grant tax extensions to assist Missouri individuals and businesses impacted by the recent flooding. In a move that mirrors an extension by the Internal Revenue Service, the Missouri Department of Revenue said it too was postponing certain deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows
(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri to invest $100 million in electric vehicle charging stations
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to make a more than $100 million investment in electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery powered cars and trucks on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alabama Sheriffs Association gains new executive director
The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced a new executive director for the group. James “Jimmy” Lambert officially assumes his new position executive director of the professional association on October 1, 2022. “The Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) is pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert,” said...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Delaware establishes abortion hotline
(The Center Square) – A new reproductive rights legal hotline is operating in Delaware. The public-private partnership will provide free legal advice to individuals seeking guidance on reproductive rights following June’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Abortion is legal...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee residents have received $81.9M in FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance
(The Center Square) — Tennessee residents have received $81.9 million in funeral expense assistance through COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Just short of half of those payments were made this year. As of January, FEMA had sent Tennessee $47 million in assistance. Tennessee had 14,895...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland teacher shortage worsened 'because during the pandemic people left'
(The Center Square) – The Maryland Board of Education and teachers’ organizations expected the current teacher shortage as much as 10 years ago, the head of the Maryland State Education Association said. Fewer candidates were going into teacher preparation programs in the past decade, Cheryl Bost, president of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More than $64 million headed to Virginia for infrastructure
(The Center Square) – More than $64.2 million worth of federal money is headed to Virginia for infrastructure projects, which will include highway improvements, the creation of bicycle paths and other projects. The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report shows rapid growth in Kentucky nonpublic education enrollment
(The Center Square) – It’s back-to-school time across Kentucky, and a report released Wednesday shows more kids are going away from public schools. According to EdChoice Kentucky, nearly 98,000 students attended a nonpublic school in the 2021-22 academic year. That number has grown by more than 20,000 since 2017.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkoosh rivals Labrador's early fundraising pace in Idaho attorney general race
BOISE — When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push. Labrador raised $83,129 in his...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hot, dry July caused drought conditions in Champaign, other Illinois counties
(The Center Square) – Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions in July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Income tax measure could save Colorado taxpayers $1.6B over five years, think tank says
(The Center Square) – A measure to lower Colorado's income tax rate could save taxpayers $1.6 billion over the next five years, according to a new analysis. Voters will decide in November on Initiative #31, which proposes reducing the income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. The analysis, by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State issues new COVID-19 guidelines for schools in Washington
The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for school districts. "We are entering a new stage of coexisting with COVID-19 in our communities, knowing that COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future," said Dr. Umair A. Shah, the state's secretary of health. "DOH...
KPVI Newschannel 6
1 in 3 Louisiana 3rd graders can't read at grade level, putting whole school career at risk
BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of third-graders with major reading problems has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic, just the latest red flag in Louisiana's uphill fight to improve its crippling literacy woes. Third-graders scoring below grade level in reading and related topics shot up 37% this...
