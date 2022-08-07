Read full article on original website
Waylon Jennings Says He And Merle Haggard Were “Never Close” After Merle Took Every Cent He Had In A Poker Game: “I Never Forgot That”
There’s no question that trying to make it in the music industry can be absolutely brutal. And back in the 1960’s, when Waylon Jennings was first starting out in country music, he was barely scrapping by and doing whatever he could to get to the next show and at least break even.
A Church In Texas Went Viral For Performing An Altered Version Of "Hamilton," And Lin-Manuel Miranda Himself Just Responded
Changed lyrics include, “I introduce hundreds of children to Jesus as they’re growing up.”
