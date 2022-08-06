ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

East Texas financial experts explain why credit card debt is soaring

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Credit card debt is soaring at a time when credit card interest rates are rising. Bill Dendy, CPA and Money Manager with Raymond James in Tyler said this is because of inflation. “The interest rates are over average 17 and a half percent now, and that...
TYLER, TX
livability.com

New Development Creates a Luxury Vacation Destination in East Texas

High Hill Development near Tyler, Texas, offers high aesthetic. If you enjoy relaxing at the beach or the beauty and sophistication of California’s wine country, you’ll love High Hill Development, the new master-planned community of vacation homes in Arp, a community in Smith County about 20 miles southeast of Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lindale Rural Water Supply issues Stage 2 restrictions, prohibits outside water use except for livestock

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Lindale Rural Water Supply has issued Stage II water restrictions, which prohibits all outdoor water use. Lindale residents received a Stage II water restriction notice Monday. According to the notice, all outside water use is prohibited (except for livestock). The company said they must restrict use of water to conserve the […]
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Murchison City Council addresses water rate increase Tuesday evening

A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday to call a November bond election for a new courthouse and parking garage. Death Row inmate fights for new...
MURCHISON, TX
KLTV

Longview Storm Damage

City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. This morning, the City of Tyler’s Half-Cent Sales Tax board met to discuss ways to improve everything from traffic to drainage issues in the rose city. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Roadwork for the week of Aug. 8

TYLER, Texas (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 8, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Overton rescinds boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents no longer need to boil their water. A boil water notice was sent out Aug. 6 due to a break in a 6″ pipe that compromised water pressure in the City of Overton public water system. The necessary corrective actions have now been...
OVERTON, TX
themonitor.net

Seven departments respond to 35 acre fire

Seven departments respond to a 35 acre grass fire that threatened a structure, boat and RV Aug. 6 in Eustace. The fire threatened several structures and responders were concerned about the fire jumping to CR 2501 which would have put several homes in danger. Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) brush...
EUSTACE, TX
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood supporting cyclists with popsicles, cold water, encouragement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas neighborhood has taken the initiative to support local cyclists through encouraging words, hydration, and friendship. Every Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., those in the Briarcrest neighborhood start heading to their neighbor Hazel’s yard. Some people bring lawn chairs, others ice. It’s for their own fellowship, but they also share popsicles with those who come through their neighborhood by way of bicycle.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wildfire near Lindale contained, no damage to structures

UPDATE – A wildfire near Lindale is now contained according to Smith County officials. The fire started outside a wood shed, and spread to the surrounding woods. Officials are currently guessing the fire to be around one acre, said no one was home at the time and that no structures were damaged during the fire. […]
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage

How much rain is needed to be considered "measurable precipitation"?. A storm in Longview damaged an apartment complex and trapped a man in his vehicle. SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Holly Lake Ranch, TX USA

Been thinking and missing my mom and grandma this morning, walked out the front door at work and seen something hanging on a tree limb. It was a beautiful heart! I also had a blue jay feather being swept over my feet at the same time. It was definitely a sign from heaven from my family. Thank you for this wonderful heart!
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, TX
KLTV

Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Ryan Woodruff was fixing a window at his home in Longview when Friday’s storm with downburst winds swept in.
LONGVIEW, TX

