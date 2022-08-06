Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
East Texas financial experts explain why credit card debt is soaring
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Credit card debt is soaring at a time when credit card interest rates are rising. Bill Dendy, CPA and Money Manager with Raymond James in Tyler said this is because of inflation. “The interest rates are over average 17 and a half percent now, and that...
livability.com
New Development Creates a Luxury Vacation Destination in East Texas
High Hill Development near Tyler, Texas, offers high aesthetic. If you enjoy relaxing at the beach or the beauty and sophistication of California’s wine country, you’ll love High Hill Development, the new master-planned community of vacation homes in Arp, a community in Smith County about 20 miles southeast of Tyler.
KLTV
City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program
A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday to call a November bond election for a new courthouse and parking garage. Death Row inmate fights for new...
Lindale Rural Water Supply issues Stage 2 restrictions, prohibits outside water use except for livestock
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Lindale Rural Water Supply has issued Stage II water restrictions, which prohibits all outdoor water use. Lindale residents received a Stage II water restriction notice Monday. According to the notice, all outside water use is prohibited (except for livestock). The company said they must restrict use of water to conserve the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4...
KLTV
Murchison City Council addresses water rate increase Tuesday evening
A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday to call a November bond election for a new courthouse and parking garage. Death Row inmate fights for new...
KLTV
Longview Storm Damage
City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. This morning, the City of Tyler’s Half-Cent Sales Tax board met to discuss ways to improve everything from traffic to drainage issues in the rose city. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday...
KLTV
Roadwork for the week of Aug. 8
TYLER, Texas (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 8, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
East Texas businesses see an increase in gun sales after current events
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022, and is not related to the story. Mass shootings across the country in public places and the recent deadly massacre at a Uvalde elementary school have caused more people to have their guards up.
Changes Proposed For City’s Enterprise Zone Program, Video Gaming Facility Policies
Sulphur Springs City Council this week approved on final reading a reinvestment zone and a rezoning request, as well as a reinsurance contract, a resolution appointing 3 to the Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board, and on first reading two ordinance amendments. Video Gaming Facility Ordinance. Sulphur Springs Police Chief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boats being picked up from dock as Lake Palestine levels decrease amid drought
FLINT, Texas (KETK) — The triple-digit temperatures have lake levels dipping below normal and causing safety issues for boaters and swimmers. With the lack of rainfall in East Texas, the water level at Lake Palestine as of Sunday sits at two feet below normal. “Unfortunately, with the water levels being so low, it’s one of […]
KLTV
City of Overton rescinds boil water notice
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents no longer need to boil their water. A boil water notice was sent out Aug. 6 due to a break in a 6″ pipe that compromised water pressure in the City of Overton public water system. The necessary corrective actions have now been...
themonitor.net
Seven departments respond to 35 acre fire
Seven departments respond to a 35 acre grass fire that threatened a structure, boat and RV Aug. 6 in Eustace. The fire threatened several structures and responders were concerned about the fire jumping to CR 2501 which would have put several homes in danger. Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) brush...
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood supporting cyclists with popsicles, cold water, encouragement
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas neighborhood has taken the initiative to support local cyclists through encouraging words, hydration, and friendship. Every Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., those in the Briarcrest neighborhood start heading to their neighbor Hazel’s yard. Some people bring lawn chairs, others ice. It’s for their own fellowship, but they also share popsicles with those who come through their neighborhood by way of bicycle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildfire near Lindale contained, no damage to structures
UPDATE – A wildfire near Lindale is now contained according to Smith County officials. The fire started outside a wood shed, and spread to the surrounding woods. Officials are currently guessing the fire to be around one acre, said no one was home at the time and that no structures were damaged during the fire. […]
KLTV
WebXtra: National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
How much rain is needed to be considered "measurable precipitation"?. A storm in Longview damaged an apartment complex and trapped a man in his vehicle. SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Holly Lake Ranch, TX USA
Been thinking and missing my mom and grandma this morning, walked out the front door at work and seen something hanging on a tree limb. It was a beautiful heart! I also had a blue jay feather being swept over my feet at the same time. It was definitely a sign from heaven from my family. Thank you for this wonderful heart!
KLTV
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Ryan Woodruff was fixing a window at his home in Longview when Friday’s storm with downburst winds swept in.
Comments / 0