TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas neighborhood has taken the initiative to support local cyclists through encouraging words, hydration, and friendship. Every Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., those in the Briarcrest neighborhood start heading to their neighbor Hazel’s yard. Some people bring lawn chairs, others ice. It’s for their own fellowship, but they also share popsicles with those who come through their neighborhood by way of bicycle.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO