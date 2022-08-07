ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WAPT

Robots work alongside employees at Amazon facility in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — The first Amazon robotics facility in Mississippi is up and running in Canton. Operations at the fulfillment center began July 24 after months of delays. When fully staffed, the 3 million-square-foot facility in Madison County will have about 1,500 employees working alongside more than 4,000 robots.
CANTON, MS
mageenews.com

MC Restores Victorian-Era Structure, Preserves Popular Social Spot for Generations to Come

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of the oldest structures on the Mississippi College campus and a beloved gathering place for alumni receptions, bridal and baby showers, and other local events has received a much-needed restoration.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Lillian

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This dog is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Lillian is about three-and-a-half-months-old. She’s expected to grow up to 60 to 70 pounds when she’s fully grown. ARF staff said she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brookhaven man catches new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven man captured the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said the 104 pound fish was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline by Christopher Halley. The fish broke the previous State Trophy Record Blue Catfish […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Speedmart Monkey Pox rumors probably started by ex-employee

Rumors have been spreading around town that employees at Speedmart had Monkey Pox. Sam Mose at Speedmart says those rumors are not true and they were most likely started by an employee that was terminated. In a video interview with the Vicksburg Daily News, Mose explains what he thinks happened.
VICKSBURG, MS
Madison County Journal

Ridgeland quilter wins Tennessee awards

Marilyn Rose of Ridgeland won three awards at the 41st Quilt Show & Competition, hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee (SMQ) in Knoxville earlier this month. Rose’s quilts titled “Insanity/365 Challenge” and “The Circle Game” won first place and third place, respectively, in the Large Pieced – Team category. She also won a second-place award for her quilt “Aves” in the Small Pieced – Team category.
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments

JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Dr. Donald C. Faucett of Madison joins MSDH

Donald C. Faucett, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region. Faucett, a Madison resident, most recently served as the chief medical officer and director of health services at the Mississippi Department of Corrections, as well as a physician with Addictionology Medical Associates of Vicksburg.
WJTV 12

Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
WAPT

Students take advantage of free back-to-school haircut event

As Jackson Public School students get ready for their first day back to school, a local salon offered free back-to-school haircuts Sunday. Hair Explosion in West Jackson offered cuts and stylings at no cost, hoping to help parents save some money during record-high inflation. JPS students go back to school...
JACKSON, MS

