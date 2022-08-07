Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved Mississippi bakery changes hands after 60 years of serving customers
Campbell’s Bakery, the well-known local bakery and restaurant in the Historic Fondren district of Jackson, has been purchased by Jackson business partners and husband-and-wife duo Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi. Campbell’s, famous for its petit fours, tea cakes, custom cakes, and other offerings, has been a core...
WLBT
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
WAPT
Robots work alongside employees at Amazon facility in Canton
CANTON, Miss. — The first Amazon robotics facility in Mississippi is up and running in Canton. Operations at the fulfillment center began July 24 after months of delays. When fully staffed, the 3 million-square-foot facility in Madison County will have about 1,500 employees working alongside more than 4,000 robots.
mageenews.com
MC Restores Victorian-Era Structure, Preserves Popular Social Spot for Generations to Come
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of the oldest structures on the Mississippi College campus and a beloved gathering place for alumni receptions, bridal and baby showers, and other local events has received a much-needed restoration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friday Fur Babies: Meet Lillian
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This dog is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Lillian is about three-and-a-half-months-old. She’s expected to grow up to 60 to 70 pounds when she’s fully grown. ARF staff said she was […]
Brookhaven man catches new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven man captured the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said the 104 pound fish was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline by Christopher Halley. The fish broke the previous State Trophy Record Blue Catfish […]
vicksburgnews.com
Speedmart Monkey Pox rumors probably started by ex-employee
Rumors have been spreading around town that employees at Speedmart had Monkey Pox. Sam Mose at Speedmart says those rumors are not true and they were most likely started by an employee that was terminated. In a video interview with the Vicksburg Daily News, Mose explains what he thinks happened.
Madison County Journal
Ridgeland quilter wins Tennessee awards
Marilyn Rose of Ridgeland won three awards at the 41st Quilt Show & Competition, hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee (SMQ) in Knoxville earlier this month. Rose’s quilts titled “Insanity/365 Challenge” and “The Circle Game” won first place and third place, respectively, in the Large Pieced – Team category. She also won a second-place award for her quilt “Aves” in the Small Pieced – Team category.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLBT
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
WAPT
Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments
JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
vicksburgnews.com
Dr. Donald C. Faucett of Madison joins MSDH
Donald C. Faucett, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region. Faucett, a Madison resident, most recently served as the chief medical officer and director of health services at the Mississippi Department of Corrections, as well as a physician with Addictionology Medical Associates of Vicksburg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi man airlifted to hospital after tree falls on him
A Mississippi man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday morning after being crushed beneath a tree. Just after 10 a.m., Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that a man who was working at a home on the 100 block of Carraway Drive had a tree he was cutting fall on him.
Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WLBT
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to comment...
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Students take advantage of free back-to-school haircut event
As Jackson Public School students get ready for their first day back to school, a local salon offered free back-to-school haircuts Sunday. Hair Explosion in West Jackson offered cuts and stylings at no cost, hoping to help parents save some money during record-high inflation. JPS students go back to school...
Deputies thwart attempt to break into Mississippi church
Deputies say they thwarted an attempt to burglarize a small town Mississippi church. The attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates completion of highway expansion
Officials gathered in Richland Monday to cut ribbon on the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Gov. Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive infrastructure improvement project. “This 7.5 mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists...
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
Comments / 0