MSNBC
The state level is the 'front line' for attacks on democracy, says author
David Pepper, former chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says the state house level now serves as the front line of attacks on democracy.Aug. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Dem candidate for Georgia secretary of state Nguyen calls out GOP predecessor for voter purges
Republican 2020 election deniers have been nominated to the November ballot for secretary of state in several states. Seven have won Republican primaries so far including one in Minnesota on Tuesday. We share why voters need to pay attention to the critical position of secretary of state, with Democratic candidate for Georgia Secretary of State, Georgia St. Rep. Bee Nguyen.Aug. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Mandela Barnes: ‘Our democracy is on the line’
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is the Democratic candidate for Senate in the state, hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson – a vocal conspiracy theorist and election denier. Barnes tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “Ron Johnson doesn’t seem to be too concerned with democracy because democracy isn’t working out too well for the Republican party.”Aug. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
"It’s not just about me; this is about democracy": State attorney suspended by DeSantis
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren joins Morning Joe to discuss being recently suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after Warren and prosecutors from across the country signed a pledge saying they would not pursue criminal cases against those seeking abortion care or gender transition treatments for minors.Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
How election-denying candidates pose a threat to democracy
Tim Michels has won Wisconsin’s Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects, advancing to a general election against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Also, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won Wisconsin’s Democratic Senate primary, NBC News projects, officially setting up a pivotal battleground state showdown with incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP candidate for Michigan A.G. under investigation in voting machine tampering case
And investigation of Matthew DePerno, the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, has been referred to a special prosecutor in a voting machine tampering case, adding an odd twist to the coming election for attorney general.Aug. 10, 2022.
