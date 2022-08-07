Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
There is quite the positive buzz around Arsenal at the moment. Solid summer additions and a strong Premier League opener. A young and exciting squad that the fanbase appears to be behind. Plus, an enjoyable look behind the scenes in the All or Nothing docuseries. Personally, I’ve enjoyed getting to know Mikel Arteta a bit deeper than the typical press conferences. Reports from training indicate that key players are returning from fitness issues and things seem smooth at the moment as Arsenal gets set for their home opener against Leicester City.
BBC
Onana points to ambition at Everton
New Everton midfielder Amadou Onana believes his level of ambition matches that of manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell. The 20-year-old, capped once so far by Belgium's national team, has completed a £33m move from Lille. "Everyone here showed me they really want me and have...
SB Nation
Conor Bradley Scores First Senior Goal on Loan at Bolton
Liverpool FC’s 19-year-old right-back Conor Bradley seems to be loving life on loan at Bolton. It’s early days yet, but Bradley has already:. And now, he’s banging in 25-yard screamers from outside the box against Salford (hahaha) in the EFL cup too!. Bolton manager Ian Evatt had...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Camara instead of Gueye? Adams, Ajorque & Guirassy linked
“I’m delighted to continue my journey here. It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing. I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!. “It was a really good...
SB Nation
Fosse Posse roundtable: what to do with Amartey?
After an up and down start to the season, the next question for the roundtable should have been how to fix Leicester City’s biggest weakness. Unfortunately, the answer to that is just ‘bench Amartey’ so we’ll have to delve a little deeper. Instead I asked whether...
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan
Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
SB Nation
Lijnders on “Special and Really Cool” New Striker Signing Darwin Nuñez
An £80M price tag brings massive expectations with it in the football world, but while it’s far too early to say just how successful new striker signing Darwin Nuñez is going to be for Liverpool, the early signs are promising. Coming off the bench in the Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Everton and hummel unveil new 90s-inspired third kit for 2022-23 season
The Everton kit line-up for the 2022-23 season is complete with the unveiling of their new yellow third kit. The design takes its inspiration from the Everton away strip from 1990-92, though it has been given a modern twist with the outline of the prince Rupert Tower replacing the club badge.
SB Nation
Manchester City Opponent Primer: AFC Bournemouth
City are off and running in the Premier League after taking all three points away to West Ham United. It was a lovely day in London for Pep Guardiola’s men, and now they return home to the Etihad for the home debut of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Stefan Ortega Moreno. The last time we saw City at home, they were completing a furious comeback against Aston Villa to lift the PL trophy in the Manchester sun. Up next for the Champions are AFC Bournemouth.
SB Nation
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
BBC
Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?
The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round
Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.
SB Nation
Scouting all the strikers Everton have been linked with recently
Surely Everton would have known going into the summer transfer window that having Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon as the only out-and-out strikers in the squad was a dangerous strategy. And as if they had tempted fate, a freak injury to Calvert-Lewin sustained in training meant he would be out for at least the first six weeks of the new campaign. To make matters worse, Rondon was suspended for the season opener against Chelsea as well, a punishment carried over from last season’s red card against Brentford, and that saw the Blues take on Frank Lampard’s striker with Anthony Gordon slotting in as a ‘False 9’ in that game.
SB Nation
French report links Newcastle with move for Tanguy Ndombele
Earlier today I posted an article about how nobody really knows about what’s going on with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and where he might end up at the end of the summer transfer window. Well, we still don’t know anything, but we have another rumor!. French media...
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Sheff Wed fan James is backing Darren Moore to deliver promotion this season!
Matthew Crichton: Following last minute playoff heartbreak last season, are Wednesday fans confident of promotion this time around?. James Mappin: More than ever. We’ve recruited well in the summer transfer window with Smith and Ihiekwe from Rotherham, Vaulks from Cardiff, and Stockdale from Wycombe amongst others but still have the likes of Bannan, Windass and Gregory at our disposal.
SB Nation
Starting XI: Sheff Wed vs Sunderland – Will it be all change tonight at Hillsborough?
While we clearly need strengthening in a number of positions, it’s interesting tonight that we can put out a completely different starting XI to the one that played on Saturday and it still looks pretty decent. There are a few players who will feel a bit unfortunate not to...
SB Nation
Opinion: “Where does Goochy fit in going forward?”
As the 2022/2023 season begins to take shape, we have seen both the good and the bad sides of Lynden Gooch’s game, and his performances have been both praised, scrutinised, and the subject of criticism. Despite Sunderland’s excellent and gritty win at Bristol City on Saturday, he often cut...
SB Nation
Stefan Bajcetic Reportedly Signs New Liverpool Deal
Each summer, it’s usually a safe bet that at least one youth player will separate from the pack, stand out amongst the senior stars, and to continue to play a role until the end of pre-season. This summer for Liverpool, that player was Stefan Bajcetic. The 17-year-old defensive midfielder...
SB Nation
Standard: Zaniolo to Tottenham deal on the skids
Bad news for the Nicolo Zaniolo fans reading this blog. According to the Evening Standard, a potential deal between Roma and Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of the dribbly attacking midfielder is now likely off after Jose Mourinho’s club backed off on negotiations recently. A transfer is now unlikely, with Spurs to shift their focus back to outgoing transfers.
Comments / 0