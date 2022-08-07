Read full article on original website
dynamotheory.com
Dash transfer forward Rachel Daly to Aston Villa
The Houston Dash have completed the transfer captain Rachel Daly to Aston Villa FC for an undisclosed fee. “My time in Houston has been a journey. Not many people can say they have played at the same club for seven years. I am honored to have worn orange for that length of time,” Daly said. “I absolutely love this club and the city of Houston. I have created memories that will last a lifetime. I feel happy knowing that I am leaving this club in a much better place than when I arrived. I can’t wait to see the future success of the Houston Dash. I want to thank everyone, from the bottom of my heart.”
dynamotheory.com
Dynamo 2sday: Dos remain unbeaten at home after a dominate win against SKC II
Welcome all to another edition of Dynamo 2sday. It’s always a pleasure to be with you all on this wonderful Tuesday to talk about Houston Dynamo 2. We have an interesting rivalry here so put down everything and let’s talk about this weekend’s action. Houston Dynamo 2...
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. “We’re excited...
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
Houston Press
Houston Bucket List - The Honorable Mentions
For more than two months, we've meticulously counted down the top 100 things to do in Houston, 2022 edition. It's been a lot, but we hope you enjoyed the big list and get started on knocking some of those items off your to do list. We linked to all 10 parts of it below for your convenience.
Fast Company
A first-of-its-kind law in Houston poses a major threat to privacy
Houston’s troubling steps toward becoming a surveillance city should serve as a warning to people around the United States. Houston’s new ordinance co-opts businesses to spy on neighborhoods and poses extreme threats to our freedom by requiring companies to install cameras on their property—at the businesses’ expense—without public oversight. A few other cities have already enacted laws requiring businesses to operate surveillance cameras in targeted situations. Those ordinances have their problems, but the immense breadth of Houston’s mandate makes it unique in the United States; it must not become a model for the rest of the country.
Click2Houston.com
3 days of Anime: Anime Houston returns, this time in downtown for its 2nd year
HOUSTON – Anime fans, the hype doesn’t stop here. This year’s Anime Houston is back and it’s bigger and better. Entering its second year, the convention will double in size and will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston near downtown. It was held at the Hyatt Houston Houston Intercontinental Airport in north Houston during its first year.
iheart.com
The Rod Ryan Show
The Rod Ryan Show is a Houston, Texas radio show broadcasting 6-10 a.m. weekdays on 94.5 The Buzz. It's the most interactive show in radio, covering...
houstonianonline.com
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated
A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
spacecityweather.com
Houston has passed the historical “peak” of summer heating
Good morning. Based upon the last three decades of weather, the historically warmest time of year for Houston runs from July 29 through August 12. During this approximately two-week period, the city of Houston averages a high temperature of 96 degrees, and a low of 76, at Bush Intercontinental Airport. And if we drill down further, the climatological peak of summer during the last 30 years has come on August 6, which was Saturday.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
fox26houston.com
Wetter, cooler Wednesday ahead
The warm and dry pattern changes for Houston on Wednesday with increased rain chances. That wetter and slightly cooler patterns stay through the rest of the week. Southeast Texas still needs lots of rain to help with the strong drought conditions in place. The weekend looks to be back to "normal" August in Houston.
thetrek.co
Step 1: Amtrak Ticket
In Spring 2023, I will hike sections of the Appalachian Trail, creating videotaped presentations on the cultural and natural history of each section. I’ll be documenting the preparation here, so keep an eye out for updates as the project comes together…. I knew I had to take a step...
Click2Houston.com
Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general
HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
Houston drought conditions busting pipes throughout the city
HOUSTON — Houston work crews are trying to keep up with the non-stop number of water leaks popping throughout the city this summer. The current drought has dried the clay soil underground, causing it to shift and break many of the city’s aging water pipes. There were 577...
KHOU
The advantages of car wrapping
HOUSTON — Game On Lock was founded by Rich Czajka, Ken Phu and Kerry Erikewe. They specialize in custom design and wraps. Car wrapping gives the owner of the vehicle full customization of color, finish, and design without altering factory paint finish or diminishing vehicle's value. It also helps to protect the paint from normal wear and tear.
Click2Houston.com
Burglars reportedly target Astros fans’ cars during game
Meagan Blackstock and her family drove more than an hour to get to an Astros game Tuesday night and found parking in a private lot right near the ballpark. “We had a great time – my kids had a blast,” Blackstock said. However, the night quickly took a...
