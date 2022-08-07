Read full article on original website
Synthetic Cannabis Use Shown to Drop in Legal Pot States — What About NJ?
New Jersey's recreational marijuana marketplace is not yet four months old, and yet everyone seems to be focused on what the future of the industry will be. One aspect that legalization figures to cut into, over time, is what's offered and purchased underground. A study out of the University of...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
Moving Costs Up 8% in NJ Since Last Year, Report Finds
With the cost of many services on the rise, you may not be surprised to learn the main finding of a recent report: it's more expensive now than ever before to hire a moving company for your shift from one home to another. According to HireAHelper, a company that helps...
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
Homeowner Equity Up in 49 States in 2nd Quarter — All Except NJ
A new analysis from ATTOM Data Solutions shows that from the first quarter of 2022 to the second, the percentage of mortgaged residential properties considered "equity-rich," meaning their estimated loan balances were no more than 50% of their market value, increased in 49 U.S. states. The only state to see...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
NJ Voters Voice Concerns Over Rising Healthcare Costs in New Poll
Amid rising inflation, New Jersey voters appear to be even more sensitive to costs related to healthcare. In survey results from Consumers for Quality Care, a coalition of healthcare advocates, more than two-thirds of New Jersey voters say that the costs of healthcare are going up more than the cost of other essentials. Half of the respondents reported delaying medical care because of affordability concerns.
Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial
Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
New Jersey enters drought watch. Here’s what residents and businesses are asked to do.
The Murphy administration is urging residents and businesses across the state to conserve water to avoid worsening water supply conditions.
Officials say air is safe despite foul smell in parts of South Jersey; monitoring continues
The source of the fumes was contained earlier Thursday, officials said, though they cautioned that the smell may linger for some time.
N.J. reports 2,287 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as rate of transmission continues to decline
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 2,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate continues to drop below its key benchmark. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.92 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is an...
New Jersey Globe
One of the biggest, most complicated lawsuits ever in N.J. has a trial set to begin next month, but no judge
One of the biggest civil lawsuits in state history – the New Jersey attorney general’s claim that Credit Suisse was part of a $10 billon mortgage fraud scheme – has been going on for more than eight years, but with just a month to go before the trial starts, the case is without a judge.
LAW・
This N.J. hospital canceled surgeries over alleged understaffing. Now it’s suing.
The alarming message came at 10 a.m. on a busy day in the operating room. The majority of the 70 scheduled surgeries at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center would have to be canceled, Jennifer O’Neill, its chief operating officer, learned one winter morning earlier this year.
wrnjradio.com
Company sentenced for price gouging a chain of NJ grocery stores in connection with the sale of KN95 masks during pandemic
NEW JERSEY – A New York company was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation and fined $314,165 for its role in price gouging a chain of New Jersey grocery stores in connection with the sale of KN95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Is Your Child OK? 10% of NJ Kids Have Anxiety/Depression, Report Finds
One out of every 10 New Jersey children has been diagnosed with anxiety or depression, according to the latest report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The Garden State performs rather well compared to other states in the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, but advocates suggest more must be done to protect child health and well-being.
KIDS・
Drought Watch issued for entire state of New Jersey, residents urged to reduce water use
The New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette issued the drought watch for the state on Thursday.
WPG Talk Radio
