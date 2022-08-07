ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
NJ Voters Voice Concerns Over Rising Healthcare Costs in New Poll

Amid rising inflation, New Jersey voters appear to be even more sensitive to costs related to healthcare. In survey results from Consumers for Quality Care, a coalition of healthcare advocates, more than two-thirds of New Jersey voters say that the costs of healthcare are going up more than the cost of other essentials. Half of the respondents reported delaying medical care because of affordability concerns.
Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial

Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
Is Your Child OK? 10% of NJ Kids Have Anxiety/Depression, Report Finds

One out of every 10 New Jersey children has been diagnosed with anxiety or depression, according to the latest report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The Garden State performs rather well compared to other states in the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, but advocates suggest more must be done to protect child health and well-being.
