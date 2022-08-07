ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

China Withdraws Promise Not to Send Troops to Taiwan if It Takes Control of Island

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered. China's white paper on its position on self-ruled...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Rejects China's 'One Country, Two Systems' Plan for the Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital. China was...
CHINA
US News and World Report

South Korea, China Clash Over U.S. Missile Shield, Complicating Conciliation

SEOUL (Reuters) -China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a U.S. missile defence shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences. The disagreement over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in South Korea emerged after an apparently smooth...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#Aircraft#Taipei#Chinese#Reuters
US News and World Report

Chinese Envoy Says Ties With Australia Must Be Mended Before Solving Trade Issues

SYDNEY (Reuters) -China's ambassador to Australia said that more needed to be done to reset relations between Canberra and Beijing and that the two nations were not at the stage of solving political and trade disputes. Speaking to the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday, China's ambassador, Xiao Qian,...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Venezuela Seeks to Reestablish Military Relations With Colombia, Says Minister

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela will seek to reestablish its military ties with neighbor Colombia, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday, after years of conflictive relations between the two nations. Venezuelan General Vladimir Padrino said he had received instructions from President Nicolas Maduro to contact Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Mexican President Says Bayer Interested in Continuing to Invest in Country

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies. "They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Old Scars and New Hopes as Kenya Votes and Holds Its Breath

KIAMBAA, Kenya (Reuters) - One inked fingernail and old burn scars: the story of Kenya's past election traumas and current hopes is written on the skin of Philip Wangoi's hands. At 16, he was badly burned in a church set aflame during the post-election violence that rocked Kenya after the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says It Will Respond to Shelling of Town, Vows to Hurt Russians More

(Reuters) - Ukraine will respond to the Russian shelling of a town and needs to consider how to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible to end the war quickly, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Ukraine said 13 people died and 10 were wounded when Russia fired rockets...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Colombia Performed Public Debt Swaps Worth $461.1 Million in June and July

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia carried out internal public debt swaps for 2 trillion pesos ($461.1 million) in a series of operations during June and July to extend maturities, the country's ministry of finance reported on Monday. The finance ministry collected TES UVR bonds due to mature in 2023 in the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Sierra Leone Imposes Nationwide Curfew Amid Deadly Anti-Government Protests

FREETOWN (Reuters) -At least two police officers and one civilian died after a day of anti-government protests in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, staff at the city's main mortuary said on Wednesday. Sierra Leone's government previously said there had been deaths, but did not say how many, as protesters threw rocks...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Ukraine, Russia Blame Each Other for Shelling of Nuclear Plant

(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia-installed local officials blamed each other for a renewed shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex in southern Ukraine on Thursday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for an immediate end to military activity near the plant, the largest in Europe, which Russia seized in March.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russian Separatists Say Ukraine Shelled Brewery, Caused Ammonia Leak - Interfax

(Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists accused Ukraine of shelling a brewery in the occupied eastern city of Donetsk on Wednesday, killing one person and triggering a leak of ammonia, Interfax news agency said. The emergencies ministry in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said a shell had hit an ammonia line...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Latvia Designates Russia a 'State Sponsor of Terrorism' Over Ukraine War

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Latvia's parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow in order to bring an end to the conflict. "Latvia recognises Russia's actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Firefighters Subdue Deadly Blaze at Key Oil Facility in Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — A deadly fire that consumed at least half of a large oil storage facility in western Cuba and threatened to bring more power failures to the island’s already fragile electricity system was largely controlled Wednesday after nearly five days, authorities said. Flames that recently consumed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

As Many as 80,000 Russian Forces Killed, Wounded in Ukraine: Pentagon

Russia has endured as many as 80,000 casualties since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, according to the latest assessment from the Pentagon of the steep costs Moscow has paid. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters on Monday that the number of Russian...
MILITARY

