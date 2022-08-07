Read full article on original website
12news.com
VERIFY: Did Katie Hobbs vote against funding Arizona's border strike force?
PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
Arizona county that saw election snafu to waive city costs
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county where the Aug. 2 primary election was beset with multiple issues that led to the firing of its election director will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns and plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Files Lawsuit to Remove ‘Misleading’ Healthcare Debt Initiative from Ballot
Eight ballot initiatives are on the Arizona ballot this fall, with three still waiting for approval after submitting petition signatures. One of those three is the Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act (PPDCA) which is being challenged by the Goldwater Institute over its description that will appear on the ballot, which the think tank alleges is “inaccurate and misleading.”
kjzz.org
Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money
Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
kawc.org
Republican Governors Association to spend millions on attack ads against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Hobbs
PHOENIX -- The Republican Governors Association is going to put at least $11 million into commercials to ensure that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's successor is of the same political party. But don't look for that money to be spent extolling the virtues of Kari Lake, the GOP nominee. Instead, given...
Goldwater Institute weighs in on lawsuit challenging Arizona debt cancellation initiative
(The Center Square) – The Goldwater Institute wants to see a question removed from the November 2022 general election ballot in Arizona. The Phoenix-based nonprofit thinks that the legally required description for the “Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act” is misleading and should be disqualified from the ballot under Arizona law.
arizonasuntimes.com
August 11, 2022
A California teacher connected to Antifa is receiving a massive payout from the school district for resigning, according to the Sacramento Bee. Project Veritas posted a video of Natomas Unified School District school teacher Gabriel Gipe saying he was working to push his students “further and further left” which sparked a district investigation. The school district in Sacramento, California, is paying Gipe $190,000 for resigning and not fighting the investigation into his activity, according to the Sacramento Bee.
AZFamily
Buses sending asylum seekers from Arizona to Washington, D.C. cost $80K per trip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona...
kawc.org
Yuma farmers educate Arizona gubernatorial candidate Hobbs on harsh realities of drought
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs met with local farmers late Friday afternoon to learn more about how the historic drought is affecting Yuma’s agriculture industry. Hobbs found out the situation is extremely concerning, and it only promises to get worse. Drought promises to impact life in every corner...
kjzz.org
Arizona again ranks among worst states for child well-being
Arizona once again ranks among the worst places in the country for child wellbeing. The Annie E. Casey Foundation considers education, health, family and economic factors in its annual Kids Count Data Book report. In this year's report, Arizona fell to 44th place among states. Last year, Arizona had ranked 40th.
azmirror.com
Senate ‘audit’ leaders Doug Logan and Ben Cotton are facing a Michigan criminal probe
Doug Logan, the CEO of the Florida-based firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct the partisan “audit” of the 2020 Maricopa County election, is under investigation for allegedly illegally obtaining Michigan voting machines and breaking into them. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat,...
Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
KTAR.com
Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race
PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Michigan AG Nessel Seeks Special Prosecutor in 2020 Election Probe
Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking a special prosecutor to consider criminal charges against nine people who engaged in a “conspiracy” to gain access to voting machines while disputing the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The nine people include some high-profile names, including Trump-endorsed, GOP attorney general...
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
kjzz.org
Arizona's weekly COVID-19 trends show slight improvements
COVID-19 is still widespread in Arizona, but the state's outbreak is showing signs of slowing down. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 13,501 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest case count in nine weeks. Medical experts say cases are almost certainly being vastly undercounted recently...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Parts of Arizona seeing more rain this season, according to meteorologist
PHOENIX - For Arizona, the monsoon season officially kicks off on June 15, and ends on Sept. 30. This means that as of Aug. 10, the state is halfway through 2022's monsoon season. Here's what you should know about the 2022 monsoon season, and, in the words of experts, its...
