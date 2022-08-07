ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12news.com

VERIFY: Did Katie Hobbs vote against funding Arizona's border strike force?

PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
arizonasuntimes.com

Goldwater Institute Files Lawsuit to Remove ‘Misleading’ Healthcare Debt Initiative from Ballot

Eight ballot initiatives are on the Arizona ballot this fall, with three still waiting for approval after submitting petition signatures. One of those three is the Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act (PPDCA) which is being challenged by the Goldwater Institute over its description that will appear on the ballot, which the think tank alleges is “inaccurate and misleading.”
kjzz.org

Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money

Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
arizonasuntimes.com

August 11, 2022

A California teacher connected to Antifa is receiving a massive payout from the school district for resigning, according to the Sacramento Bee. Project Veritas posted a video of Natomas Unified School District school teacher Gabriel Gipe saying he was working to push his students “further and further left” which sparked a district investigation. The school district in Sacramento, California, is paying Gipe $190,000 for resigning and not fighting the investigation into his activity, according to the Sacramento Bee.
kjzz.org

Arizona again ranks among worst states for child well-being

Arizona once again ranks among the worst places in the country for child wellbeing. The Annie E. Casey Foundation considers education, health, family and economic factors in its annual Kids Count Data Book report. In this year's report, Arizona fell to 44th place among states. Last year, Arizona had ranked 40th.
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
KTAR.com

Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race

PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
arizonasuntimes.com

Michigan AG Nessel Seeks Special Prosecutor in 2020 Election Probe

Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking a special prosecutor to consider criminal charges against nine people who engaged in a “conspiracy” to gain access to voting machines while disputing the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The nine people include some high-profile names, including Trump-endorsed, GOP attorney general...
kjzz.org

Arizona's weekly COVID-19 trends show slight improvements

COVID-19 is still widespread in Arizona, but the state's outbreak is showing signs of slowing down. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 13,501 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest case count in nine weeks. Medical experts say cases are almost certainly being vastly undercounted recently...
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
