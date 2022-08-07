ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Metro Detroit under Heat Advisory Sunday, with more thunderstorms threatening the area

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWry5_0h8IiNHU00

DETROIT (WWJ) – After a week that saw multiple rounds of thunderstorms, Metro Detroiters were “treated” to a hot and humid Sunday, with even more storms possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne Counties until 10 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 90s and heat indexes approaching 100 degrees.

AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says there could be a thunderstorm or two Sunday afternoon, with the chance increasing later in the night and into Monday.

“If you have any outdoor plans, keep an eye in the sky – we’ll see a couple thunderstorms crossing the area,” Benz said.

The NWS issued Special Weather Statements for numerous Metro Detroit communities, including Romeo, Milford, Oxford, Lake Orion and others, urging residents to "seek shelter in a sturdy structure," with wind gusts topping 40 mph in some of those areas.

Heading into Sunday night, Benz says, it will continue to be “warm and muggy,” along with the chance for thunderstorms.

The NWS says "showers and storms capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and brief gusty winds will increase in coverage across SE MI into the evening hours."

There could be significant ponding of water on roadways and flood-prone areas. Flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Areas south of I-69 and west of US-23/I-75 are expected to be primarily impacted through 4 p.m., the NWS said. More storms and showers will be possible across the rest of the area in a "very moist environment."

Rainfall rates could surpass an inch per hour during the peak of the storms, according to the NWS.

While the Great Lakes Water Authority says its regional system is working as designed, it is warning the community – especially those in low lying areas and those who have received previous flooding – that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting severe storms and excessive rainfall through Monday evening.

“(The system) is currently in dry weather conditions and has capacity to handle the expected flows into the system. In anticipation of the severe weather, GLWA has staffed accordingly,” GLWA officials said.

"Given the NOAA prediction and the fact that there have been three 1-in-1,000-year rain events in the Lower 48 states in the last several weeks , GLWA is asking residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements."

As for Sunday's high heat, the NWS is reminding the public to be cautious, especially the most vulnerable -- elderly, newborns and children, pregnant women and those with chronic illness.

On Monday, Benz expects times of clouds and sun, but there will also be “drenching thunderstorms.” Temperatures on Monday won’t be quite as hot, with a high of 87, but the humidity will still be high.

The latest threat of severe weather comes after Metro Detroit was rocked by storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers lost power during last week’s storms, which featured high winds and torrential downpours that flooded many area freeways.

Benz says the rest of the week is expected to be “pleasant,” with temps ranging from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Lake Orion, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
County
Wayne County, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Steamy with storm chances

DETROIT – It’s been tough sledding for those without air conditioning, as daytime highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) with high humidity and muggy overnight lows in the 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius) has made it very uncomfortable for most. The heat and humidity have also created a very unstable atmosphere, which provided ample opportunity for batches of thunderstorms to pop seemingly at random, with the atmosphere’s high moisture content in this tropical airmass generating torrential downpours with the storms.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Goodbye, sticky weather: A break from the humidity on the way for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Finally some relief from the humidity!. But it’s going to take a few hours to get the muggy weather out of Metro Detroit. A slow moving cold front should clear us by midnight, and that’s when the drier air will finally start to sink in. So a little sticky when you go to bed tonight, but by the time you wake up in the morning you will notice a huge difference in the humidity. Until the front get’s completely through tonight we could still see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up across the area. But by 10pm things should pretty much clear out leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues

Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Urbanized Areas#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Accuweather#Oxford#Nws Detroit
wtmj.com

Heavy rain likely to end weekend

After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy

BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms. Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's. Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days. Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region. By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.
MARYLAND STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy