‘Luna’ is the most popular dog name in 35 states, according to a new study
(NEXSTAR) – Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.
A new study has determined that “Luna” is the most popular name for dogs in a whopping 35 states. Nationally — and not surprisingly — Luna was also the most common name for dogs in general, followed by Bella, Max, Cooper and Daisy, according to the findings.
Conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.Do cloned pets actually look and act like the original?
Of the 15 states that managed to buck the “Luna” trend, there were only two states — Hawaii and Mississippi — where the most popular dog names were not among the nation’s top 10: Hawaii’s most common name for dogs is Kona (ranked 55th nationally) and Mississippi’s is Sadie (ranked 11th nationally), according to Bark.
“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark wrote of its study in a recent blog post. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”
Bark’s findings on each state’s favored dog name — and the runners-up — are listed below.
|State
|Most Popular
|Second
|Third
|Alabama
|Bella
|Max
|Cooper
|Alaska
|Bella
|Willow
|Blue
|Arizona
|Luna
|Bella
|Bear
|Arkansas
|Luna
|Cooper
|Bella
|California
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Colorado
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Connecticut
|Luna
|Bella
|Tucker
|Delaware
|Luna
|Finn
|Bella
|Florida
|Luna
|Bella
|Cooper
|Georgia
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Hawaii
|Kona
|Bella
|Charlie
|Idaho
|Luna
|Cooper
|Daisy
|Illinois
|Bella
|Luna
|Charlie
|Indiana
|Luna
|Charlie
|Daisy
|Iowa
|Bella
|Luna
|Charlie
|Kansas
|Charlie
|Luna
|Bella
|Kentucky
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Louisiana
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Maine
|Luna
|Bella
|Cooper
|Maryland
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Massachusetts
|Luna
|Bella
|Daisy
|Michigan
|Bella
|Luna
|Lucy
|Minnesota
|Luna
|Charlie
|Nova
|Mississippi
|Sadie
|Lucy
|Charlie
|Missouri
|Luna
|Bella
|Cooper
|Montana
|Lucy
|Bella
|Charlie
|Nebraska
|Luna
|Charlie
|Daisy
|Nevada
|Luna
|Bella
|Rocky
|New Hampshire
|Charlie
|Cooper
|Lola
|New Jersey
|Luna
|Bella
|Bailey
|New Mexico
|Balle
|Luna
|Bailey
|New York
|Luna
|Bella
|Bailey
|North Carolina
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|North Dakota
|Bella
|Bailey
|Luna
|Ohio
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Oklahoma
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Oregon
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Pennsylvania
|Luna
|Bella
|Cooper
|Rhode Island
|Max
|Luna
|Bella
|South Carolina
|Luna
|Cooper
|Bella
|South Dakota
|Charlie
|Luna
|Lucy
|Tennessee
|Luna
|Bella
|Bailey
|Texas
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Utah
|Luna
|Charlie
|Koda
|Vermont
|Luna
|Cooper
|Buddy
|Virginia
|Luna
|Bella
|Lucy
|Washington
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Washington, D.C.
|Charlie
|Max
|Winnie
|West Virginia
|Luna
|Bella
|Sadie
|Wisconsin
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Wyoming
|Daisy
|Luna
|Willow
In addition to the most popular dog names by state, Bark gathered data on the some of the most popular names by breed, which included the top name for Shih Tzus (Gizmo) and the breed with the most unique name (Huskies, which were the only breed to have names such as “Ghost,” “Shadow,” “Aspen” and “Storm” within the top 20).
More information from Bark, including the 100 most popular dog names i n the country and the most popular breeds by state, can be found at the company’s official site.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0