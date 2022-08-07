ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian Bear-McClard Looked ‘Happy’ During Hamptons Outing After Emily Ratajkowski Split

 4 days ago
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski. Shutterstock (2)

Moving on? Amid Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard ’s recent breakup, the film producer was spotted out with friends and seemingly in good spirits.

“He was with a group of four guys. They all looked happy and were laughing and grabbing a bunch of supplies like they were having a party later on in the day,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly on Sunday, August 7, after spotting Bear-McClard, 35, at gourmet grocery store Citarella in East Hampton, New York.

The insider adds: “He didn't appear to be bothered at all by the drama in his life.”

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Heaven Knows What star’s Hamptons outing comes after Us confirmed his split from the 31-year-old model last month. Ratajkowski sparked breakup speculation earlier this year after she was spotted out-and-about in New York City without her wedding band.

The I Feel Pretty actress and Sebastian Bear-McClard — who wed in February 2018 — have yet to publicly address their split. However, a source told Us that he’s not ready to give up on their romance just yet.

“Sebastian is trying for a second chance with Emily, but she doesn’t want to get back together,” a second source told Us earlier this month , noting there was a “cheating incident” that contributed to their breakup. “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern.”

While the estranged pair have yet to acknowledge the cheating accusations, Ratajkowski “liked” a few social media posts about her estranged partner’s alleged infidelity.

The London native — who gave birth to the pair’s first child , son Sylvester , in March 2021 — was first linked to Bear-McClard weeks before their 2018 courthouse nuptials . “Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today,” Ratajkowski captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time.

Throughout their relationship, the actress was candid about their struggles.

“I am newly married to my husband when he remarks casually, ‘There are so many beautiful women in the world.’ I freeze when he says this. I know it is a perfectly acceptable and truthful thing to remark on, and yet I feel a familiar twist in my gut,” she wrote in her November 2021 memoir, My Body . “He can feel the switch; he can sense the instant tension in my body. ‘I don’t know,’ I reply. I press my face into his chest, ashamed of my reaction. ‘I don’t know why it hurts to hear you say that.’ I can tell he wants to console me, but he is confused. I want him to console me, too, but I am unsure why I need it. Why do I suddenly feel as if he doesn’t love me enough?”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

