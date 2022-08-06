The Conversation: Subsidies for renewable energy often go to the same fossil-fuel companies that are fighting the green-energy transition with their other hand

By Mitchell FermanFor the second time this week, the state’s power grid operator is asking Texans to turn up their thermostats to 78 degrees on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and to avoid using large appliances during that time as it expects record-high demand for power amid ongoing scorching temperatures.A spokesperson for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s main power grid operator, said he does not expect rolling blackouts to happen on Wednesday.The call for conservation came because of higher-than-expected coal and natural gas-fired power plant outages, as well as low winds, as demand continues to...

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO