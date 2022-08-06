ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Conversation: Subsidies for renewable energy often go to the same fossil-fuel companies that are fighting the green-energy transition with their other hand

By Eytan Buchman
wealthinsidermag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

A New Source of Renewable Energy: Breaking Down Plant Matter

These chemical tools can access plant-based renewable energy, which might reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. There has never been a more pressing need for scientists to discover paths to products and fuels that are truly renewable given the growing prices of energy and the quickly emerging impacts of burning fossil fuels on the global climate.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Energy, TX
BBC

'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'

For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?

If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar. Solar-powered generators cost about $2,000 on average. There are numerous benefits of a solar-powered generator, but they are twice the price of a fuel-powered generator. While they run on renewable energy, they recharge slowly and...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Nextera Energy#Energy Subsidies#Duke Energy#Energy Companies#Business Industry#Linus Business
eenews.net

U.S. solar faces new barriers after year of ‘crisis’

The solar industry’s recent doomsday predictions gave way to unequivocal optimism yesterday after the Democratic climate bill cleared the Senate, even as other obstacles to expansion await the technology. Leaders of the biggest solar trade group, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said during a media call that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

This ingenious kit brings solar power to individual apartments

If you live in an apartment, you probably don’t have solar power. You obviously don’t own your building’s roof, and since tenants typically pay their own electric bills, property owners wouldn’t get the cost-saving incentive that comes with installing solar panels. While it’s possible for renters...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Austonia

Texans asked to conserve energy to protect the power grid for the second time in a week

By Mitchell FermanFor the second time this week, the state’s power grid operator is asking Texans to turn up their thermostats to 78 degrees on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and to avoid using large appliances during that time as it expects record-high demand for power amid ongoing scorching temperatures.A spokesperson for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s main power grid operator, said he does not expect rolling blackouts to happen on Wednesday.The call for conservation came because of higher-than-expected coal and natural gas-fired power plant outages, as well as low winds, as demand continues to...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Farmers are embracing solar power to beat soaring energy bills

A solar power firm has reported record demand from farms as the price of electricity has risen. MyPower, based in the Cotswolds, has installed 27,000 panels in the past year, up from 7,000 in the previous 12 months. Its managing director Ben Harrison said he believed energy price increases were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Democrats' climate bill would create a scramble for clean energy workers

The low-carbon energy growth envisioned in Democrats' climate bill will come with a big challenge: finding enough trained workers to support it. Driving the news: The plan — if signed into law — would finance more renewable power, clean energy equipment manufacturing, installation of home heat pumps and efficiency upgrades, electric vehicles, hydrogen development and much more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Historic climate bill faces state schism on clean energy

The suite of tax incentives in the $369 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” could spur record-setting growth in wind and solar capacity if prices for those zero-carbon generation sources remain low, according to several computer models. But the sweeping congressional package — which passed the Senate yesterday as part...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change

As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy