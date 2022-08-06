The Conversation: Subsidies for renewable energy often go to the same fossil-fuel companies that are fighting the green-energy transition with their other hand

Read full article on original website
'Easter eggs' in climate bill delight oil and gas industry
"If you squint hard enough, you can see this being a bipartisan compromise," one lobbyist said.
Fast Company
Who, exactly, benefits from renewable energy subsidies? The answer will surprise you
Texas is known for fiercely promoting its oil and gas industries, but it’s also the No. 2 renewable energy producer in the country after California. In fact, more than a quarter of all the wind power produced in the United States in 2021 was generated in Texas. These projects...
scitechdaily.com
A New Source of Renewable Energy: Breaking Down Plant Matter
These chemical tools can access plant-based renewable energy, which might reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. There has never been a more pressing need for scientists to discover paths to products and fuels that are truly renewable given the growing prices of energy and the quickly emerging impacts of burning fossil fuels on the global climate.
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
BBC
'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'
For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
3 reasons US coal power is disappearing – and a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The U.S. coal industry chalked up a rare win this summer when the Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. But that doesn't mean coal-fired power plants will make a comeback. As...
Inflation Reduction Act’s Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar Panels, Electric Vehicles
With the Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act -- legislation focused around climate, taxes, and health care -- on Aug. 7, the federal government appears poised to make inroads on environmental...
Motley Fool
Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?
If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar. Solar-powered generators cost about $2,000 on average. There are numerous benefits of a solar-powered generator, but they are twice the price of a fuel-powered generator. While they run on renewable energy, they recharge slowly and...
eenews.net
U.S. solar faces new barriers after year of ‘crisis’
The solar industry’s recent doomsday predictions gave way to unequivocal optimism yesterday after the Democratic climate bill cleared the Senate, even as other obstacles to expansion await the technology. Leaders of the biggest solar trade group, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said during a media call that the...
Fast Company
This ingenious kit brings solar power to individual apartments
If you live in an apartment, you probably don’t have solar power. You obviously don’t own your building’s roof, and since tenants typically pay their own electric bills, property owners wouldn’t get the cost-saving incentive that comes with installing solar panels. While it’s possible for renters...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
USW chief vows to organize clean energy, electric car and retail workers
LAS VEGAS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The head of the United Steelworkers union on Monday vowed to pursue employees in clean energy, electric cars and retail industries as it seeks to adapt to a changing economy and rebuild membership in old-line industries.
Texans asked to conserve energy to protect the power grid for the second time in a week
By Mitchell FermanFor the second time this week, the state’s power grid operator is asking Texans to turn up their thermostats to 78 degrees on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and to avoid using large appliances during that time as it expects record-high demand for power amid ongoing scorching temperatures.A spokesperson for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s main power grid operator, said he does not expect rolling blackouts to happen on Wednesday.The call for conservation came because of higher-than-expected coal and natural gas-fired power plant outages, as well as low winds, as demand continues to...
BBC
Farmers are embracing solar power to beat soaring energy bills
A solar power firm has reported record demand from farms as the price of electricity has risen. MyPower, based in the Cotswolds, has installed 27,000 panels in the past year, up from 7,000 in the previous 12 months. Its managing director Ben Harrison said he believed energy price increases were...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Develops Energy Portfolio That Could Efficiently Meet Energy Requirements in Africa by 2040
The foreseeable end of the cycle of oil, gas, and coal, which has also been generating a significant increase in greenhouse gases, is what causes the current energy crisis. The electricity demand is rising as Southern Africa's economy expands quickly. To effectively meet this demand, it will be necessary to...
biztoc.com
Democrats' climate bill would create a scramble for clean energy workers
The low-carbon energy growth envisioned in Democrats' climate bill will come with a big challenge: finding enough trained workers to support it. Driving the news: The plan — if signed into law — would finance more renewable power, clean energy equipment manufacturing, installation of home heat pumps and efficiency upgrades, electric vehicles, hydrogen development and much more.
How the climate bill could save you money on electricity, cars and appliances
Democrats' new climate bill contains a bevy of tax incentives aimed at pushing consumers, developers, small businesses and others towards clean energy.
eenews.net
Historic climate bill faces state schism on clean energy
The suite of tax incentives in the $369 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” could spur record-setting growth in wind and solar capacity if prices for those zero-carbon generation sources remain low, according to several computer models. But the sweeping congressional package — which passed the Senate yesterday as part...
Fast Company
Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change
As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
