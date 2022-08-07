ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

MSNBC

Hawley’s the wrong guy to pick a fight over ‘democratic norms’

In the wake of the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, too many Republicans stepped up to defend Donald Trump and condemn law enforcement, creating an unhealthy competition of sorts: Prominent GOP voices started trying to one-up each other, going further than potential partisan rivals. As The Washington Post...
MSNBC

The Inflation Reduction Act is good for young people — and that's good for Biden

From the outset of his presidential campaign, there’s been some concerned debate over Joe Biden’s ability to galvanize young voters. Recent polling has shown his support slipping among young people, with disillusionment over the loss of voting rights and abortion rights as a prime culprit. But that’s just one reason why the seemingly imminent signing of Democrats’ climate, health care and tax bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, is so valuable. It’s full of many things young folks support.
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
MSNBC

After Mar-a-Lago search, Trump challenged to ‘release the warrant’

Neal Katyal, the former acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, is aware of the Republican pushback against the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago. On MSNBC today, the Supreme Court lawyer responded with a challenge to the former president:. “Donald Trump, you have a copy of the warrant. It explains...
CNN

Opinion: How Democrats can persuade voters to turn out at the polls

Our conscious mind is a limited tool for decision-making because it has limited "space." Voters can't possibly process every issue they care about as they cast their ballots, says Drew Westen, a professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at Emory University. He explains should Democrats engage voters with messaging the can maximize the party's outcomes at the polls.
MSNBC

GOP discovers new standards on the mishandling of classified info

If there was one thing Republicans cared about six years ago, it was how high-ranking officials dealt with classified materials. In fact, as recently as 2016, the GOP was certain — that is, the party at least pretended to be certain — that politicians disqualify themselves from positions of authority when they put documents at risk.
MSNBC

Joe: This morning, we are reminded again in America no man is above the law

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI "raided" his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and even cracked his safe. The search is said to be tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC

Why Trump Shouldn’t Be Untouchable

The FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home caused a freakout from right-wing media and his reliable defenders in the GOP. But why aren’t top Democrats calling out the so-called “law and order” party who seem to believe a former American president is untouchable? Former FBI special counsel and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann joins Mehdi to discuss.Aug. 11, 2022.
