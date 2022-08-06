Read full article on original website
Related
Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze
Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.“We’re not a team that...
Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada claimed the women's 4x400m Commonwealth Games relay gold on Sunday after England crossed the finish line first but were disqualified for a lane infringement.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix & Noah Williams win mixed synchronised 10m platform gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won her third diving medal at her first Commonwealth Games with mixed...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall retain doubles table tennis title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall retained their Commonwealth Games men's doubles table tennis...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
The Worst Possible Start' - Harry Maguire On Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Harry Maguire has spoken on Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, calling it the "Worst possible start" to the Premier League season.
BBC
Blackpool 0-0 Barrow: League Two Bluebirds knock out Championship side on penalties
League Two Barrow made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackpool. The Cumbrian side thought they had won it when goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Shayne Lavery's spot-kick. However a retake was ordered, which Lavery converted, before Harrison...
Noozhawk
Ava Stryker of San Marcos Helps Team USA Win Gold Medal at Youth Water Polo World Championships
Ava Stryker is the latest women’s water polo player from Santa Barbara to win a gold medal at a major international tournament. The San Marcos High senior helped the USA Women’s Youth National Team defeat Greece, 10-8, in the final at the FINA Youth World Water Polo Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play
A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"
Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
In race to win, UK Conservatives accused of ignoring crises
LONDON (AP) — As Britain swelters through a roasting summer, and braces for a cold financial reckoning in the fall, calls for the Conservative government to act are getting louder. But the Conservatives are busy choosing a new leader, through a prolonged party election whose priorities often seem remote from the country’s growing turmoil. Britons’ energy bills have soared — and further hikes are coming — as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and gas supplies. The Bank of England is predicting a long, deep recession later this year alongside 13% inflation. Meanwhile, temperatures in Britain hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in July for the first time ever, and millions are facing limits on water use as England’s green and pleasant land dries to a desiccated brown. There is little sense of crisis among Conservatives as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak crisscross the country wooing the 180,000 party members who will choose a successor to departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, the winner of the Tory leadership race — to be announced Sept. 5 — will also become prime minister, without the need for a national election.
U.K.・
BBC
Four in five of Scotland's dentists refuse new NHS patients
Four out of every five NHS dentists in Scotland are not accepting new adult patients for treatment on the health service, a BBC investigation has found. Our researchers could not find any dentists taking on adult NHS patients in nine local authorities. Meanwhile, nearly 80% of NHS practices were not...
2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Latvia vs. Finland live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch
TV Channel: TSN (Canada), NHL Network (USA) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) World Junior Championship odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. ET. Latvia (+1600) vs. Finland (+10000) O/U: 6. Want some action on World Juniors? Place your legal sports bets on this...
UFC champion Jiri Prochazka on samurai, spirituality, and weathering storms in and out of the Octagon
With waves swirling around him, and his motor flickering and faltering, Jiri Prochazka was caught in a storm and staring into the darkness.That’s no metaphor, even if it conveys the tempestuous nature of the Czech’s title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Instead, it is the very real scene of a recent incident that saw Prochazka, 29, stranded at sea with his friends after their boat’s engine died.“That was a weird situation,” Prochazka recalls. “The boat’s engine stopped, and there was a storm which came to us. The sea... there were some big waves, and the night was...
UFC・
BBC
Chuba Akpom: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder impressed by striker's output
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has been impressed by striker Chuba Akpom's output, after a second-half introduction in Saturday's loss to QPR. The 26-year-old was brought back into the first-team picture by Wilder this summer after a loan spell in Greece with PAOK last term. While Wilder would still like to...
Cycling growth in UK at risk of being left behind by Europe, experts warn
The UK risks being left behind Europe on cycling growth, experts have warned, as cycle sales are down by a quarter on pre-pandemic levels and electric bike sales are plateauing following a boom in 2020. Although cycling levels have significantly risen since the pandemic – up 33% in the year...
Real Betis defender Alex Moreno rejects Nottingham Forest move
Nottingham Forest have missed out on one of their long-term targets
Comments / 0