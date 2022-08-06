ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

The Independent

Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze

Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.“We’re not a team that...
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
BBC

Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest

Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play

A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
BBC

Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"

Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
The Associated Press

In race to win, UK Conservatives accused of ignoring crises

LONDON (AP) — As Britain swelters through a roasting summer, and braces for a cold financial reckoning in the fall, calls for the Conservative government to act are getting louder. But the Conservatives are busy choosing a new leader, through a prolonged party election whose priorities often seem remote from the country’s growing turmoil. Britons’ energy bills have soared — and further hikes are coming — as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and gas supplies. The Bank of England is predicting a long, deep recession later this year alongside 13% inflation. Meanwhile, temperatures in Britain hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in July for the first time ever, and millions are facing limits on water use as England’s green and pleasant land dries to a desiccated brown. There is little sense of crisis among Conservatives as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak crisscross the country wooing the 180,000 party members who will choose a successor to departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, the winner of the Tory leadership race — to be announced Sept. 5 — will also become prime minister, without the need for a national election.
BBC

Four in five of Scotland's dentists refuse new NHS patients

Four out of every five NHS dentists in Scotland are not accepting new adult patients for treatment on the health service, a BBC investigation has found. Our researchers could not find any dentists taking on adult NHS patients in nine local authorities. Meanwhile, nearly 80% of NHS practices were not...
The Independent

UFC champion Jiri Prochazka on samurai, spirituality, and weathering storms in and out of the Octagon

With waves swirling around him, and his motor flickering and faltering, Jiri Prochazka was caught in a storm and staring into the darkness.That’s no metaphor, even if it conveys the tempestuous nature of the Czech’s title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Instead, it is the very real scene of a recent incident that saw Prochazka, 29, stranded at sea with his friends after their boat’s engine died.“That was a weird situation,” Prochazka recalls. “The boat’s engine stopped, and there was a storm which came to us. The sea... there were some big waves, and the night was...
