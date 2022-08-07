Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
There is quite the positive buzz around Arsenal at the moment. Solid summer additions and a strong Premier League opener. A young and exciting squad that the fanbase appears to be behind. Plus, an enjoyable look behind the scenes in the All or Nothing docuseries. Personally, I’ve enjoyed getting to know Mikel Arteta a bit deeper than the typical press conferences. Reports from training indicate that key players are returning from fitness issues and things seem smooth at the moment as Arsenal gets set for their home opener against Leicester City.
SB Nation
Thursday August 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Camara instead of Gueye? Adams, Ajorque & Guirassy linked
“I’m delighted to continue my journey here. It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing. I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!. “It was a really good...
SB Nation
Fosse Posse roundtable: what to do with Amartey?
After an up and down start to the season, the next question for the roundtable should have been how to fix Leicester City’s biggest weakness. Unfortunately, the answer to that is just ‘bench Amartey’ so we’ll have to delve a little deeper. Instead I asked whether...
SB Nation
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
SB Nation
Conor Bradley Scores First Senior Goal on Loan at Bolton
Liverpool FC’s 19-year-old right-back Conor Bradley seems to be loving life on loan at Bolton. It’s early days yet, but Bradley has already:. And now, he’s banging in 25-yard screamers from outside the box against Salford (hahaha) in the EFL cup too!. Bolton manager Ian Evatt had...
SB Nation
Sunderland are back in the Championship - and I feel good!
Watching Sunderland play in the Championship feels good - very good. I don’t want what I’m about to write to seem belittling or patronising to the teams in League One, because we deserved to be there and the other teams did a very good job in keeping us there. League One looks very competitive this year as well, and I think we’d have struggled to get out of it if we didn’t last season. For any fans of other teams reading, our complaints about League One were genuinely more to do with our own expectations of the club rather than thinking we were too big for the league.
SB Nation
Manchester City Opponent Primer: AFC Bournemouth
City are off and running in the Premier League after taking all three points away to West Ham United. It was a lovely day in London for Pep Guardiola’s men, and now they return home to the Etihad for the home debut of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Stefan Ortega Moreno. The last time we saw City at home, they were completing a furious comeback against Aston Villa to lift the PL trophy in the Manchester sun. Up next for the Champions are AFC Bournemouth.
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Carabao leaves Sunderland looking strangely lethargic
Fans might have happy memories of semi-final successes at Hillsborough in 1973, 1992 and of course earlier in 2022, but if you put all that to one side Sunderland’s cup record against Sheffield Wednesday isn’t too clever. The two clubs had met in the League Cup twice before,...
SB Nation
Lijnders on “Special and Really Cool” New Striker Signing Darwin Nuñez
An £80M price tag brings massive expectations with it in the football world, but while it’s far too early to say just how successful new striker signing Darwin Nuñez is going to be for Liverpool, the early signs are promising. Coming off the bench in the Community...
SB Nation
Scouting all the strikers Everton have been linked with recently
Surely Everton would have known going into the summer transfer window that having Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon as the only out-and-out strikers in the squad was a dangerous strategy. And as if they had tempted fate, a freak injury to Calvert-Lewin sustained in training meant he would be out for at least the first six weeks of the new campaign. To make matters worse, Rondon was suspended for the season opener against Chelsea as well, a punishment carried over from last season’s red card against Brentford, and that saw the Blues take on Frank Lampard’s striker with Anthony Gordon slotting in as a ‘False 9’ in that game.
SB Nation
Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings
Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - The Lads kick-off Carabao Cup campaign!
(L1) Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation
How are Everton making transfers despite spending regulations?
You all heard the story at the end of last season when Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth. The Toffees would need to sell to be able to buy Frank Lampard players so that we were not in exactly the same situation a year on. Years of flagrant spending and handing out massive wages meant the club had effectively hamstrung itself in the transfer window, much like last summer when the only significant additions were Andros Townsend on a free transfer and Demarai Gray for a measly couple of million pounds.
SB Nation
Empoli leading race to sign Ethan Ampadu on loan from Chelsea — report
Ethan Ampadu spent last season on loan at Venezia in Serie A, and while his team ended up rock bottom and thus relegated, his performances were noticed by other teams in the league, who did not. Spezia are one of those, as we learned last week, and now they’ve been...
SB Nation
Talking Tactics: How ultra-aggressive and clinical Sunderland managed to beat Bristol City
Alex Neil made one change from the opening game draw for the visit to Bristol City, and it was an important one – Ellis Simms replaced Elliot Embleton as the lads switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation. Alex Pritchard lined up as a 10 behind Simms and Ross Stewart, and those three were to go on to form a crucially important attacking unit.
SB Nation
French report links Newcastle with move for Tanguy Ndombele
Earlier today I posted an article about how nobody really knows about what’s going on with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and where he might end up at the end of the summer transfer window. Well, we still don’t know anything, but we have another rumor!. French media...
SB Nation
Stefan Bajcetic Reportedly Signs New Liverpool Deal
Each summer, it’s usually a safe bet that at least one youth player will separate from the pack, stand out amongst the senior stars, and to continue to play a role until the end of pre-season. This summer for Liverpool, that player was Stefan Bajcetic. The 17-year-old defensive midfielder...
SB Nation
Barcelona still ‘€30-40m short’ after fourth lever: Alonso deal, Christensen future in doubt?
It’s a “fight against the clock”, says local outlet Diario Sport after Barcelona mortgaged yet another part of their club, this time selling off a(nother) quarter of their in-house media operation to a third party for €100m. The “fourth lever” has been pulled, and it sounds like they’re now fresh out of levers. (And are thus looking to “manage” the situation with transfers and extortions.)
