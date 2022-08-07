ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Providence to host free health care clinic Saturday

Ascension Providence will host Medical Mission at Home, a free health care clinic, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Providence will provide free primary care, mammograms, COVID-19 vaccinations, lab services, prescriptions, lung cancer screening and other health care services. Hundreds of volunteers including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, senior leaders and other hospital staff will participate in the Medical Mission at Home. More than 1,000 of Waco’s most vulnerable residents are expected to receive medical attention with personalized, compassionate care.
WacoTrib.com

Waco officials weigh tax exemption measures for affordable housing

City officials on Tuesday presented Waco City Council with a new way to bring affordable housing to the area. Formation of a public facility corporation, a nonprofit entity that cities can form under Texas law, would allow the city to offer tax exemptions to developers who build affordable housing on city land, Housing Director Galen Price said. Developers would instead pay fees that would make up the difference in missing tax revenue over time, Price said.
KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
WacoTrib.com

All new I-35 main lanes open in Waco project that started in April 2019

Waco's new I-35 northbound lanes fully open, southbound to follow soon. We may tell future generations about what happened Wednesday. Scattered showers threatened the drought, and southbound and northbound traffic moved freely on a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 35 between Waco and Bellmead. The occurrence on Interstate 35 means a...
Christ
fox44news.com

Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
fox44news.com

City of Belton to receive Freedom Award

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton will be recognized at the City Council meeting on Tuesday for its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The City is receiving a 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. Ron Rivers, Chairman of...
KCEN

'We've got the goods' | 303 backpacks stacked the hall of Temple PD

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police filled 303 backpacks with supplies, each backpack personalized for every student who signed up for one. There were a total of 125 families that received backpacks Tuesday, according to the department's Facebook page. The department held a golf tournament to raise money for the event.
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Learning new perspective on Waco busing order 50 years later

The Richfield High School graduating class of 1972 held its 50th reunion this past weekend, and it’s important to thank the small group of individuals who worked hard so that those attending could be reminded of just how good we had it in 1972. Relatedly, thanks to Erianne Lewis...
Gatesville Messenger

Methodist churches consider next steps

Methodist church congregations statewide and nationwide – including those in Coryell County – are in the midst of deciding whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and affiliate with the newly formed Global Methodist Church or another option. After a series of meetings focusing on the issue,...
WacoTrib.com

Commissioners watch proposed McLennan County voting machines in action

UPDATE: This story has been updated to remove a quote from McLennan County Republican Party Chair Brad Holland saying the machines from Election Systems & Software would be connected to the internet. After the story was published, an Election Systems spokesperson contacted the Tribune-Herald and clarified that voting machines the company provides in Texas do not connect to the internet.
addicted2decorating.com

A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon

I did something a little outside of my norm this weekend. Instead of spending Saturday working on projects around the house, I spent this past Saturday afternoon with these awesome people volunteering for the Waco, Texas, chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which is a non-profit organization with chapters all over the U.S. and Canada that builds beds for kids in the community who don’t have beds.
KCEN

After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead

WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
fox44news.com

Multiple agencies assist in Elm Mott brush fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in the Elm Mott area on Tuesday afternoon. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue posted on social media that they were paged for a grass fire on Shilling Drive. They responded with all available personnel and apparatus. Additional resources were immediately requested from surrounding agencies.
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Stay in Waco TX This Weekend: A Review of the Pivovar Hotel

Of all the places to stay in Waco this weekend, the Pivovar Hotel has to be one of the most interesting! With amazing amenities and beautifully designed spaces, this Czech-inspired hotel offers luxurious rooms with colorful decor. The hotel has countless nods to Czech culture and the roots of Pilsner lager, a type of beer created in the Czech Republic. You can even find art made from blown glass for sale throughout the hotel. Not to mention, the Pivovar Hotel boasts a unique spa experience! Its close proximity to downtown Waco and the city’s abundance of things to do and places to eat this weekend, it is easy to see that the Pivovar Hotel is one of the best options of where to stay in Waco.
WACO, TX

