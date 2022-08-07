Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Waco police Back to School Bash, part of Medical Mission event
China Spring Farmers Market will debut Saturday at First Baptist Church, 310 Illinois Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a traditional farmers market without crafts and food or beverage trucks. For. information, call 925-997-5704. Free food giveaway. St. John Catholic Church will host a giveaway of...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Providence to host free health care clinic Saturday
Ascension Providence will host Medical Mission at Home, a free health care clinic, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Providence will provide free primary care, mammograms, COVID-19 vaccinations, lab services, prescriptions, lung cancer screening and other health care services. Hundreds of volunteers including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, senior leaders and other hospital staff will participate in the Medical Mission at Home. More than 1,000 of Waco’s most vulnerable residents are expected to receive medical attention with personalized, compassionate care.
Killeen ISD offering free breakfast for all students, some schools offering free lunch, too
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced last week that it will be providing all students free breakfast, with some schools offering free lunch, during the 2022 to 2023 school year. The district made the announcement on Facebook during a post encouraging parents and guardians to apply for reduced meals.
KWTX
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual summer hiring event at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall today as the Central Texas economy continues to grow, leaving an increase of job openings in the area. They expect about 70 employers at the event....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Waco officials weigh tax exemption measures for affordable housing
City officials on Tuesday presented Waco City Council with a new way to bring affordable housing to the area. Formation of a public facility corporation, a nonprofit entity that cities can form under Texas law, would allow the city to offer tax exemptions to developers who build affordable housing on city land, Housing Director Galen Price said. Developers would instead pay fees that would make up the difference in missing tax revenue over time, Price said.
West Adams area residents petitioning against possible new apartment complex
TEMPLE, Texas — Some re-zoning may be happening in Temple, which would bring a new apartment complex to the West Adams Ave area. Originally, residents in the area were told once First Baptist Church sold the land where this new apartment complex might be built, it would be a senior citizen's home.
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
WacoTrib.com
All new I-35 main lanes open in Waco project that started in April 2019
Waco's new I-35 northbound lanes fully open, southbound to follow soon. We may tell future generations about what happened Wednesday. Scattered showers threatened the drought, and southbound and northbound traffic moved freely on a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 35 between Waco and Bellmead. The occurrence on Interstate 35 means a...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox44news.com
Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
fox44news.com
City of Belton to receive Freedom Award
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton will be recognized at the City Council meeting on Tuesday for its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The City is receiving a 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. Ron Rivers, Chairman of...
'We've got the goods' | 303 backpacks stacked the hall of Temple PD
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police filled 303 backpacks with supplies, each backpack personalized for every student who signed up for one. There were a total of 125 families that received backpacks Tuesday, according to the department's Facebook page. The department held a golf tournament to raise money for the event.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Learning new perspective on Waco busing order 50 years later
The Richfield High School graduating class of 1972 held its 50th reunion this past weekend, and it’s important to thank the small group of individuals who worked hard so that those attending could be reminded of just how good we had it in 1972. Relatedly, thanks to Erianne Lewis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gatesville Messenger
Methodist churches consider next steps
Methodist church congregations statewide and nationwide – including those in Coryell County – are in the midst of deciding whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and affiliate with the newly formed Global Methodist Church or another option. After a series of meetings focusing on the issue,...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
Commissioners watch proposed McLennan County voting machines in action
UPDATE: This story has been updated to remove a quote from McLennan County Republican Party Chair Brad Holland saying the machines from Election Systems & Software would be connected to the internet. After the story was published, an Election Systems spokesperson contacted the Tribune-Herald and clarified that voting machines the company provides in Texas do not connect to the internet.
addicted2decorating.com
A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon
I did something a little outside of my norm this weekend. Instead of spending Saturday working on projects around the house, I spent this past Saturday afternoon with these awesome people volunteering for the Waco, Texas, chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which is a non-profit organization with chapters all over the U.S. and Canada that builds beds for kids in the community who don’t have beds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead
WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
fox44news.com
Multiple agencies assist in Elm Mott brush fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in the Elm Mott area on Tuesday afternoon. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue posted on social media that they were paged for a grass fire on Shilling Drive. They responded with all available personnel and apparatus. Additional resources were immediately requested from surrounding agencies.
Fire causes suspension of Waco Post Office operations
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations at the Highlander, TX, Post Office, due to a fire at the facility early Monday morning. The Postal Service said in a statement on Monday afternoon that this comes as an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers […]
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Waco TX This Weekend: A Review of the Pivovar Hotel
Of all the places to stay in Waco this weekend, the Pivovar Hotel has to be one of the most interesting! With amazing amenities and beautifully designed spaces, this Czech-inspired hotel offers luxurious rooms with colorful decor. The hotel has countless nods to Czech culture and the roots of Pilsner lager, a type of beer created in the Czech Republic. You can even find art made from blown glass for sale throughout the hotel. Not to mention, the Pivovar Hotel boasts a unique spa experience! Its close proximity to downtown Waco and the city’s abundance of things to do and places to eat this weekend, it is easy to see that the Pivovar Hotel is one of the best options of where to stay in Waco.
Comments / 0