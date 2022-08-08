‘He’s Really Poor When He Has To Defend’ - Leboeuf Slams Liverpool Right Back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former France international, Frank Leboeuf, has slammed Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Reds drew 2-2 at Fulham on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were nowhere near their best and were relieved to get out of West London with a point thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool were a shadow of the team that competed on all four fronts last season and Alexander-Arnold drew criticism for his role in Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opening goal.

Leboeuf told ESPN the England international is outstanding on the ball but his defensive play is not up to scratch

“Well I think we have to make a statement. Alexander-Arnold is absolutely fantastic when he has the ball and he’s really poor when he has to defend. That’s what it is and it’s no offence to say that.

"In this matter it was very easy, he just had to make Mitrovic break a little bit, to delay his run and he would never have gotten to the ball. He knows Mitrovic is behind him and put his body downwards to allow the header.

"That's crazy, it makes no sense to me. Maybe he's the only one who can explain what he wanted to do in that matter."

LFCTR Verdict

Former Chelsea player Leboeuf may have a point that the 23-year-old could have done better for the goal in terms of stopping the run of Mitrovic.

To generalise however and say that Alexander-Arnold’s defending is ‘ really poor’ is unfair when he has proved time and time again what a capable defender he is.

