Sioux Falls, SD

kwsn.com

The show will go on in Elkton, South Dakota

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than two weeks before the Elkton Harvest Festival, the city found out the carnival wasn’t coming. The community club called an emergency meeting. School groups, churches, businesses, and residents are joining together to keep the festival going. The event will be next Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street in Elkton. There will be inflatables, church food stands, a parade, bingo, street dance, and more. Miss Elkton will be crowned the night before.
ELKTON, SD
kwsn.com

South Dakota DCI investigating officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting this afternoon in Sioux Falls. In a statement from the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at W. 12th Street and S. Williams Avenue. One subject engaged officers with a firearm. Law enforcement returned fire and one subject has been pronounced deceased. The investigation has been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. More details will be released Wednesday by Sheriff Milstead and Chief Thum. If anyone has information regarding the shooting or witnessed this incident, please contact the police at 605-367-7000.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kwsn.com

SDSU Ice Cream Truck in Sioux Falls this weekend raising funds for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The SDSU Ice Cream Truck is coming to Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon. Hope for the Hopeless is holding the ice cream fundraiser from 4-6 p.m., to help orphaned children in Liberia. 100% of the proceeds will be going toward a 40-room dormitory in Liberia that is close to completion. The fundraiser will be held in the FCA parking lot at 1601 E. 69th Street on Sunday, August 14th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kwsn.com

Sioux Falls police arrest suspect in officer-involved shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An arrest was made Wednesday evening in connection with an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Around 7:30 last night, Sioux Falls Police conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by an outstanding suspect who had fled the shooting near W 12th street and S Williams Avenue. 29-year-old Tanner Turkey of Sioux Falls was arrested following a short pursuit. There were no injuries. More information will be made available later this morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

