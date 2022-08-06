ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Busy Tuesday for City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City Council will have a busy Tuesday. At 3 pm there’s a budget meeting in which the council will address the City Attorney’s office, public parking and entertainment venues. At 6 pm will be the regular City Council Meeting,...
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
