ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea report: Two Premier League sides to battle German giants for Blues winger

By Alasdair Mackenzie
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 4 days ago

Borussia Dortmund have opened talks to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan, according to reports, but Leicester and Southampton are also in the running.

Thomas Tuchel left the England international out of his squad for the Blues' Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday, fuelling rumours of an exit.

It seems that the 21-year-old won’t be short on suitors before the transfer window closes, with interest coming from home and abroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35e5Vi_0h8HgNmP00

(Image credit: Ettore Griffoni/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sky Sports News say that Dortmund are talking to Hudson-Odoi’s representatives about a loan, but the player and his team want to hear all the options before deciding on their next move.

Those options could include a Premier League stay with Leicester or Southampton, according to The Guardian , with both English clubs interested in a loan deal.

Chelsea are keen on Foxes defender Wesley Fofana, and are ready to make an £85m offer for the centre-back, but there has been no indication that Hudson-Odoi would be involved in that deal.

Hudson-Odoi struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge last season, making 15 Premier League appearances and scoring one goal.

The forward has two more years left to run on his deal in west London, but his omission from Tuchel’s squad against Everton underlined that he isn’t in the German’s plans.

Chelsea kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park, coming courtesy of a Jorginho penalty.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#England#Everton#German#Borussia Dortmund#Getty Images#Sports News#Guardian#English#Foxes#Tuchel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

11
Followers
590
Post
494
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy