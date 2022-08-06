ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Post-abortion 'healing' programs grow following U.S. Supreme Court's Roe decision

By DEBBIE KELLEY debbie.kelley@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MsLC_0h8HTVCQ00
Years ago, Rhonda Miller had an abortion and afterward sought help to help her deal with it. Some women who have abortions experience trauma, depression, anxiety and even suicidal thoughts, up to decades later. One healing program in Colorado Springs, Project Rachel, helps post-abortive women. Miller is the director of the Project Rachel for the Diocese of Colorado Springs. The statue of Jesus, a baby and mother is located at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Security.   Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette

Nancy Gonzalez still regrets the abortion she had 37 years ago. The whole thing haunts her. “It was shameful, a horrible experience that I feel bad about,” she says.

While abortion is billed as a straightforward medical procedure, some women like Gonzalez say that’s a false premise.

“Society sees it as a simple thing, and that if you make that decision, you should be quiet about it,” she said. “A lot of women are suffering.”

Gonzalez credits a nonjudgmental healing program called Project Rachel, with helping her understand the situation, mourn the loss she feels and forgive herself.

She now speaks to others about how they, too, can reconcile lingering inner turmoil.

“I was really scared and terrified and felt like I couldn’t tell anybody,” Gonzalez said. “I didn’t want to do it, but I didn’t know what else to do.”

Calls to the local office from post-abortive women seeking assistance have increased since the United States Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, reverting abortion legality to states rather than the federal government, said Rhonda Miller, Project Rachel director for the Diocese of Colorado Springs.

The nationwide ministry of the Catholic Church is open to anyone of any or no faith who wants help processing emotional and psychological pain from an abortion.

“The reaction of anger and hostility to the decision was a trigger for people — it was upsetting, and they realize they need this kind of help,” Miller said.

Bridges of Hope, another faith-based healing program in Colorado Springs, also has received additional inquiries in recent weeks, said Brenda Shuler, program director.

“With all the media coverage, it stirs up things people haven’t thought about in a while, and now all of a sudden it’s coming to the surface.”

Abortion is common, says the Planned Parenthood Federation of America — 4 in 10 pregnancies in the United States end with abortion.

By age 45, 1 in 4 women in the U.S. will have had an abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The organization was founded in 1968 as part of Planned Parenthood and now is an independent nonprofit focusing on sexual and reproductive rights and health.

Statistics vary on the numbers of post-abortive women who develop depression, anxiety, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder or suicidal thoughts.

A 2011 study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry found that women who had an abortion were at an 81% increased risk for mental problems.

The 164,000 women in the study who had an abortion were 34% more likely to develop an anxiety disorder than the 713,200 women in the sample group who had not had an abortion.

Post-abortive women also were 37% more likely to have depression, 110% more likely to abuse alcohol, 220% more likely to use marijuana, and had a 155% increased risk for suicide, the study concluded.

Nearly 10% of their problems could be attributed to abortion, according to the authors. Most studies on the topic do not draw a direct correlation between abortion and mental illness or distress.

“There are unresolved emotions, and you have to numb the pain, so there’s the propensity for self-harming behaviors,” said Project Rachel’s Miller, who had an abortion 47 years ago.

Women vary by faith

How a woman views abortion may play a role in after-effects, Miller said. Women who do not have a spiritual practice or faith tradition may not be psychologically conflicted with the decision, she said, because they view the fetus as a mass of tissue or cells.

Women who are of a particular faith and believe that having an abortion means they took a life are more likely to feel guilt and shame, she said.

There were 930,160 abortions performed in the U.S. in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute. And nearly three-fourths of women who have an abortion claim a religious affiliation, the institute determined, based on statistics from abortion providers.

“When the dominant narrative, on social media in particular, is there’s nothing wrong with abortion and nothing to grieve, you can feel that it creates a contradiction in your mind and psyche,” said Julie Bailey, director of the Respect Life Apostolate for the Diocese of Colorado Springs.

Women who think the fetus is not a child can face delayed trauma, said Shuler of Bridges of Hope. The program is part of Life Network, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that's supported by churches. The organization also operates a pregnancy center and provides parenting education.

“I’ve talked to a lot of women who believe that at first, that it was just cells early on,” Shuler said. “That’s how they were able to go through with it. But later in life, they think differently."

The American Psychiatric Association doesn’t recognize PTSD from abortion as a condition. From her work, Miller said she knows it can occur, particularly for women who had previous mental imbalance.

COVID exacerbated trauma for women who have a chemical abortion, Miller said.

The pill form of expelling the fetus up to 11 weeks of pregnancy has been on the market for years but during the pandemic became available via telehealth.

While the first dose can be administered at an abortion facility, the second pill is taken at home, which Bailey said produces cramps and blood clots and empties the uterus.

“Because there wasn’t anyone else involved, the isolation they feel along with the guilt and responsibility is overwhelming.”

Miller said she went to a psychiatrist for mental anguish after her abortion in 1975 and was told her condition didn’t have anything to do with the abortion. She said she bottled up her feelings for decades before joining a Project Rachel class.

“No one talks about the trauma and stress,” Miller said. “There are things that trigger it, if someone was physically abused as a child, an abortion adds to the trauma, it’s compounded and often not recognized.”

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains did not have anyone available to discuss post-abortion care, and its website does not mention potential psychological effects of abortion.

“Feelings of relief, sadness, elation or depression are common and may be strong due to the hormonal changes that occur after an abortion,” says the Michigan affiliate's website. “Most women find these feelings do not last very long.”

Discussing emotions with parents, a partner and people in a support system may be helpful, the site says.

Some Planned Parenthood affiliates provide a link to a “pro-choice spiritual care” website and offer lists of counseling services.

For those having difficulties, forgiveness is a key to healing, Shuler said.

“It’s forgiving other people; it’s accepting God’s forgiveness — if they come from that perspective — and believing that they can be forgiven themselves,” she said.

Both Project Rachel and Bridges of Hope provide nonjudgmental, confidential group therapy for anyone interested. Classes are free and run up to 10 weeks.

“There are many more people out there with this experience in their past than most people realize,” Shuler said.

As part of Project Rachel’s curriculum, participants learn how to re-humanize the aborted fetus by naming the child and writing a letter to them. They also address their anger toward the doctor, their parents, the partner and themselves.

“They’ll always grieve the loss of their child,” Miller said. “We help them feel like they’re not alone anymore. You begin living your life as healed.”

Affects on men

Don’t forget about the men involved, said Mark Braunlich of Colorado Springs, who has a science and legal background.

Mark Braunlich of Colorado Springs sought out a healing course from Project Rachel to help him understand and mourn the loss of his child through abortion.   Courtesy photo

A Russian woman he was dating in Moscow in 1993 unexpectedly got pregnant with his child.

Braunlich, who said he wasn’t a Christian at the time, told her he would raise the child without any strings or expectations.

She decided to have an abortion, and the couple split up.

In the following years, Braunlich experienced two unexplained bouts of weeping. Once was during prison ministry, after a man at a church service told Braunlich he hadn’t seen his daughter in several years and wouldn’t see her for another decade.

“I started to fall apart in this room full of prisoners,” Braunlich said. “I ran out to the maintenance closet and remember to this day a big ceramic basin and a mop. I wept for five to 10 minutes before I could get it together. I thought, ‘What is this about?’”

He now attributes his sorrow to the loss of his child through abortion.

“It can grab your soul so powerfully,” he said, “and you can be completely unaware.”

Men often feel like they don't have a right to grieve because they weren't the ones going through the procedure, Miller said.

While they also can feel anger, guilt and shame, psychological damage varies, depending on the circumstance, she said. Whether they paid for the abortion or insisted on it, whether they knew about the abortion at the time it was performed, or whether they wanted to keep the baby.

Braunlich went through the Project Rachel program in 2015.

“It’s a very structured program, it’s not just sit around and talk about it — there are different exercises and readings and homework,” he said.

“The goal is to make the child you lost real because this whole culture is if the child is not born, it’s not real. If you say there wasn’t a child, what’s there to grieve?”

Braunlich said he learned how his lifestyle of casual sex had consequences, and he realized the meaning of true love.

“You can’t accept healing until you can finally accept the responsibility,” he said.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Michigan State
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Texas Woman Forced to Carry Dead Fetus for 2 Weeks After Abortion Ban

Marlena Stell’s dreams of having another child fell apart when she found out she had a miscarriage just 9 and ½ weeks into her pregnancy. She went to the doctor’s office and was told the fetus no longer had a heartbeat. She asked the doctor to perform a dilation and curettage (D and C), a standard procedure that removes the fetus following a miscarriage to prevent infection and long-term health problems.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Project Rachel
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Dr Caitlin Bernard: Indiana abortion provider ‘deeply disturbed’ by GOP’s anti-abortion bill

A bill to outlaw abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy is nearing its final passage in Indiana’s state legislature, marking one of the first states to consider severe restrictions on abortion care in the weeks after the US Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion.Dr Cailtin Bernard – an Indianapolis-area obstetrician-gynecologist who came under attack following reporting that she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio after that state’s abortion ban went into effect – said she is “deeply disturbed” by her state’s bill, which she said will harm her patients and worsen health...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday the state owns pregnant women's bodies now, like slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "The ReidOut" opened with the report on the Kansas election which voted on whether or not to allow abortion bans in its state constitution. Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as an "F.U." to pro-lifers, despite Kansas being a traditionally red state.
KANSAS STATE
NPR

Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
TEXAS STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy