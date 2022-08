Lou Hardy, left, receives a proclamation earlier this year from Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. Special Photo

ALBANY — Although she didn’t bring home the crown on Saturday, Albany’s Lou Hardy represented her city and enjoyed the experience of competing in the Ms. Senior Georgia Pageant.

Hardy, 66, is the reigning Ms. Senior Southwest Georgia, and has been involved in pageants since 1986. She has continued competing to show that she’s “still got it.”